Improved Summary Views & Error Messages | Mobile 3.2

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We’re excited to announce the release of a new Day View, Week View and Timecard Summary in our mobile app. These new views make it easier for users to review their crew, cost codes, and notes with distinct section headers. In addition, the cost code section allows you to see budgeted hours and remaining hours.
The new app also comes with improved error messaging. The new messages specifically tell a user when they try to submit or edit a time card within a locked time period, edit an approved time card, or enter time to an inactive employee or cost code.