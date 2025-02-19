Why Contractors Need Technology for Out-of-Scope Work

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Construction projects rarely go exactly as planned. Even the best-managed jobs face unexpected scope changes, design modifications, and unforeseen site conditions. These overruns translate to out-of-scope work that is necessary but not accounted for in the original contract. If trade contractors do not track their costs carefully, they may end up paying for extra labor and materials themselves.
Out-of-scope work can add hundreds of thousands of dollars throughout a project. Many firms still use old paper processes or disconnected tracking methods. This can cause lost revenue, disputes, and delayed payments.
The solution? A digital-first way to track Time and Materials (T&M) helps trade contractors. This method ensures that they capture and receive payment for every change order and extra task.
Failure to track out-of-scope work properly can significantly impact a trade contractor’s bottom line. Many sources say that construction companies quite possibly lose 5-10% of their revenue. This happens because they do not document extra work well. That’s a staggering amount when you consider the razor-thin margins in the industry.
Key financial risks of failing to track T&M work include:
Traditional T&M tracking methods—paper forms, spreadsheets, and scattered email chains—are inefficient and error-prone. Handwritten T&M tags often disappear, people leave photos unorganized, and the approval process takes too long. Worse, by the time accounting teams reconcile everything, discrepancies often lead to underbilling.
Some of the biggest issues with manual tracking include:
Rhumbix Time & Materials (T&M) is purpose-built to solve these challenges. Trade contractors ensure that they record every labor hour and material by digitizing the tracking process. This helps get approvals quickly and ensures accurate billing.
With Rhumbix, field teams can document out-of-scope work the moment it happens—directly from their mobile devices. Digital T&M tags include:
This real-time tracking prevents missing or disputed claims. It ensures that every dollar of extra work records correctly.
Instead of waiting days or weeks for paperwork to be processed, Rhumbix automates T&M workflows to get approvals faster. Supervisors can review and approve work from any device, reducing bottlenecks and keeping projects moving forward. Faster approvals allow trade contractors to invoice sooner and receive payment more quickly.
Rhumbix doesn’t just track out-of-scope work—it integrates with leading construction management and accounting software, such as:
This means trade contractors can streamline billing and reporting without manual data entry, reducing errors and saving administrative Time.
When trade contractors log all out-of-scope tasks digitally, they establish a strong defense against payment disputes. Each task should include timestamps, signatures, and supporting documents. Clear, indisputable records mean faster approvals and fewer back-and-forth negotiations with general contractors.
Construction projects will always encounter scope changes and unexpected work. But trade contractors no longer have to bear those costs. Rhumbix T&M records every hour, every material, and every extra task accurately. This process ensures that trade contractors receive payment for their work.
Stop letting out-of-scope work slip through the cracks. Start tracking smarter with Rhumbix T&M. Learn more