Zach Scheel on The Ambitious VET Podcast

Enable Marketing cookies to view this embedded content. Cookie Settings

From Navy Officer in charge of a billion-dollar project in northern Chile to raising over $35+ million and scaling to 40+ employees. Zach Scheel, Co-founder, and CEO at Rhumbix, a Forbes #8 Veteran Startup in the U.S., accredits his success to his military learned lessons. In this episode, you will learn how to leverage your military learned lessons to start, grow and scale a start-up worth millions of dollars.

Impactful Moments of the Show:

4:00MM: Zach Scheel’s background and journey from Navy officer to co-founding Rhumbix.

7:00MM: Early days of Rhumbix, raising money with no software experience, and what had them finally begin winning.

12:00MM: Using Teams of Teams philosophy to building culture inside of a top veteran-owned business.

15:00MM: Developing Culture in a Startup.

17:00MM: Finding what motivates people intrinsically.

19:00MM: Zach’s One Last #goldengrenade segment.

Listen to this episode now on Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, iTunes, Google Music, Amazon, & Audible.

About the Ambitious VET Podcast

If you’re a veteran 3+ years after their military service who has financial stability but is asking yourself, IS THIS IT? Maybe you are feeling tired of the mundane routine and feeling frustrated because you aren’t where you want to be in life. The Ambitious VET is for you, here we dive into the trenches with big thinking and conscious veterans who know what it takes breakthrough those early fear barriers and live a life of satisfaction, fulfillment, and purpose.

About Zach Scheel

Zach Scheel is the co-founder and CEO of Rhumbix, a San Francisco-based startup helping builders go paperless in the field and improving how they measure and manage labor productivity. Zach has more than a decade of construction project management experience across three continents. As a Civil Engineer Corps Officer in the US Navy, he served as the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction and Assistant Public Works Officer at Naval Station Everett, WA, and Military Construction Manager at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. After his active duty service, Zach worked as an Associate at Bechtel Enterprises, Assistant Area Superintendent at Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System, and as a Project Controls Engineer at Organic Growth Project One, located in the Atacama Desert of Northern Chile. Zach has an undergraduate degree from Duke University and two master’s degrees from Stanford University in business and construction. He’s a registered professional engineer in the state of California and a LEED Accredited Professional (BD+C). Outside of work, Zach serves as a Cause Ambassador to the Movember Foundation, is actively involved in numerous veteran-related charities, and enjoys travel, wakeboarding, skiing, and good wine.