Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Deliver relevant safety topics and trainings to your team based on their current work tasks. Utilize Rhumbix Timekeeping data in your Toolbox Talk workflow to easily and quickly identify potential risks and hazards facing your projects teams.
By bringing timekeeping data—the history of what activities people were working on—and safety compliance into one, easy-to-use platform, your team is empowered with key metrics around hazard frequency. Use work hours and cost code data to understand how many people are exposed to certain risk elements on your projects.
Easily initiate your toolbox trainings from the Rhumbix mobile app. Find engaging topics and discussion questions right in the field and add crews members and signatures with just a couple clicks.
Track and manage toolbox talks from one centralized platform. Search and filter through topics and submissions to ensure compliance reporting around jobsite safety trainings.
Access the training your teams need with Rhumbix Toolbox Talks. Our content is concise and reliable, having been developed by industry leading practitioners of occupational health and safety practice and research. If you want to include your own toolbox talks in the system, we can easily digitize your toolbox topics with the same functionality and visibility.
“You better try Rhumbix. Seriously, this thing is life changing—even for people like me who don’t like change. I made the change to Rhumbix, and I couldn’t be any happier with that decision. Had I not done this, I think I would have been depressed. I’m not exaggerating, it’s the honest truth. I’ve been doing this work for 13 years, and Rhumbix has been one of the most impactful tools I have ever used.”
Transform time-consuming, inefficient workflows into your competitive advantage with easy-to-use field tools that increase reporting accuracy and deliver real-time insights.
Payroll-ready timecards captured and submitted.
Bring together your cost coded labor hours, quantities, budget.
Track and manage your out-of-scope work from submission to approval.
Connect your teams with real-time performance insights.
With the continued growth in both the number and scale of its steel erection projects, Stonebridge’s manual timekeeping and payroll process was creating massive inefficiencies and headaches for the team.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix