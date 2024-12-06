Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
A premier constructor of complex steel structures was experiencing continued growth in both the number and scale of its steel erection projects. Their manual timekeeping and payroll process was creating massive inefficiencies and headaches for the team and needed an overhaul.
Average Weekly Hours Time Savings. Twenty Hours each week required for payroll processing has been reduced to three hours with Rhumbix Timekeeping
Reduction in Reporting Errors An average of 20 - 30 timekeeping corrections per week are down to one or two with Rhumbix.
Weekly Hours Time Savings Per Foreman. Easier, faster timekeeping with cloud-based submissions has drastically cut foremen’s administrative reporting time.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix