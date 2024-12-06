The Solution

With bigger projects came more paperwork, and Stonebridge quickly saw how increases in paper timecards would either require hiring more staff or replacing their manual timekeeping process all together. Seeing an opportunity to gain both process efficiency and project insights, Stonebridge realized that a digital timekeeping solution was the best path forward.

When looking for a timekeeping solution, Stonebridge recognized that ease-of-use was a critical factor for ensuring success both in the field and home office. With multiple projects running across three states, cloud-based reporting was essential to ensuring that crew hours and work were properly captured and submitted in real time. Even after evaluating several solutions and selecting Rhumbix as their data-driven timekeeping solution, some of Stonebridge’s more veteran team members remained hesitant about making the switch from their current paper-based process. Those fears of added headaches and increased work hours were quickly relieved within the first month of using the Rhumbix data-driven product.

Not only did the Stonebridge team see time savings in the field and home office, they saw massive improvements in the information being captured. Where the paper-based reporting system required an average of 20 to 30 adjustments every week to ensure proper documentation, Stonebridge has seen that number drop to one or two since using the Rhumbix digital timekeeping solution.