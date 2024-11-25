6 Benefits of Mobile Timekeeping For Construction Crews

Trying to improve timekeeping for your construction crew? Do you know about the benefits of mobile timekeeping? If you’re working in the construction industry you likely know how difficult managing many parts of a crew can be. A mobile timekeeping app can help your crew immensely and can allow you to stay organized and productive without the hassle of traditional timesheets.

Below we’ll look at the six benefits of using a mobile timekeeping app for your construction crew.

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1. Saves Time

One of the biggest benefits of using a mobile timekeeping app is that it can allow your construction company to save a lot of time. All of the manual actions related to using traditional timecards are time-consuming. It can take time and energy to fill in paper forms, prepare information, organize timecards, and track them down when needed. This time can be saved by using an app that stores this information for you and makes it easy to input new timestamps. With a timekeeping app, you’ll also be able to recall any information whenever you need it using a computer or a mobile device.

2. Mobile Timekeeping Increases Productivity

Using a timekeeping app in construction will also help you to become more productive. With a great timecard app, you’ll be able to see who is on the job, what they’re doing, and what is getting done by the click of a few buttons. You’ll also get insight into any problems or issues that are happening in real-time. If anything is inhibiting construction, you’ll be able to understand what it is. Having all of this data at your fingertips, you’ll be able to estimate what your next move should be and where things may need some tweaking. This can help your whole crew be much more productive as a result.

3. Minimizes Errors

Using a timekeeping app, you’ll also be able to minimize errors on your construction projects and eliminate inconsistencies in timekeeping and tracking. There will be fewer timecard errors and as a result, you’ll avoid spending more time on payroll than is absolutely necessary. Accounting errors and errors with tracking crew hours will also be reduced.

4. Go Paperless

Another great benefit of using a timekeeping app is that it can allow you to go paperless. Keeping track of your crew and the various tasks of a construction job will be much easier when timestamps are digitized. Digital timestamps can be filled out much more quickly and easily. If you’re managing a construction job it can be difficult and inconvenient to have a lot of paper timecards around. Using a timekeeping app, on the other hand, will minimize the amount of paper you need to keep track of and make timekeeping much easier to handle throughout each week.

5. Automatic Export and Import Functions

With a timekeeping app, you can also make use of automatic import and export functions. With manual timecards, you’ll have to input and re-input the data yourself if you want to transfer it to a computer or another device. With a timekeeping app, however, it will be automatic. A timekeeping app provides system-to-system integrations meaning you’ll be able to effortlessly transfer timekeeping data to the cloud or to another device and look at it as needed wherever you happen to be.

6. Mobile Timekeeping Backs Up Your Data

Because of the automatic nature of timekeeping apps, you’ll always have access to crucial timekeeping data when you need it. If you have to go through an audit at some point or you have to get past timekeeping data for another reason you’ll be able to very easily. You’ll be able to access timekeeping data that is stored in the cloud or that is stored on your business’s server whenever you need it. You’ll also be able to easily analyze past trends and changes over time.

Making the Switch to Mobile Timekeeping

A mobile timekeeping app can change the way your crew operates and can help in a big way. It can allow your team to be more productive and more organized when it comes to timekeeping. Your crew will be able to focus on doing hard work, instead of manually filling out timesheets.

Ready to get started with easy timekeeping? Click here to learn more about Rhumbix and to find out more about how timekeeping apps can help your construction crew succeed.