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General Contractor,

App Usability Improvements | Mobile 3.9

RhumbixApril 29, 2020 • 1 min read

We’re excited to announce the release of a new mobile app version (3.9). This update includes time-saving usability updates for timekeeping as well as improvements to the account screen.

Timekeeping Usability
On the Time Card screen, you are now able to swipe right on a worker to remove them from your time card – the same way you would swipe to mark them absent.
Users are no longer able to click the edit button on a time card when the time period is locked.

New Account Screen
We are starting to make some big UI updates to the mobile app menu, starting with the Account screen.
You now access the Help & Feedback and Sign Out buttons by clicking on your name on the menu.

Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.

 

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