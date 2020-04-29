Daily Funding Roundup

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix is a mobile platform designed for the construction craft workforce. Rhumbix has raised $14.3 million in Series B funding led by Blackhorn Ventures and Tenfore Holdings. Other participants in the round include Greylock Partners, S28 Capital, South Park Ventures, and Glynn Capital also participating.
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