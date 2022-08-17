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General Contractor,

Our Partnership with Bechtel: Working together to empower craft workers

RhumbixAugust 17, 2022 • 2 min read

On the heels of our news last week that after a year in private Beta, we’d be opening up Rhumbix to more contractors and workers, we’re thrilled to also announce that we’ve entered into a partnership with the most prestigious construction company in the world: Bechtel.

Our CEO and cofounder, Zach and a few other members of our team, actually worked with Bechtel earlier in their careers, and the people and the company have been part of the inspiration for us as we began to conceptualize and build Rhumbix.

For the past year, as our idea actually took form into a real product that was used in the hands of contractors and craft workers, we’d share our progress and learnings with Mike Lewis, Bechtel’s Chief Innovation Officer. Mike has long been a sounding board and a supporter in what we’re building — and we’re honored that Rhumbix represents Bechtel’s first relationship out of its newly created Innovation Office that Mike leads. More importantly, we can’t wait to continue to innovate in this space together.

While you can read more on the news here, our initial efforts together will dovetail directly into Rhumbix’s mission to focus first on building technology for the craft workforce. Alongside Bechtel, we will continue to enhance our platform’s ability to increase worksite productivity and efficiency and longer term, continue to add health and safety features.

This is a huge day (week!) for us. While we’re just getting started, it’s incredibly rewarding to see the support for our vision and product from our investors like Greylock Partners and today, from partners like Bechtel. We can’t wait to continue this journey — and did I also mention, we’re hiring?

 

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