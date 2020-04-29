Rhumbix Announces Free DCRs For Life Now Through September 30th

San Francisco, August 26th, 2019 – Rhumbix, a powerful mobile platform designed for smarter construction sites, has announced the addition of a new field-friendly product to their continually growing field data collection platform. Daily Construction Reports (DCRs) captures the next layer of field data, ensuring critical daily updates are communicated accurately and timely. DCRs complement the growing Rhumbix suite of products including Timekeeping, T&M Tracking, Production Tracking, and more.

The month of September traditionally celebrates laborers on the Labor Day holiday and at Rhumbix we put Workers First at the heart of everything we do. To celebrate this, we are rewarding workers everywhere with a limited time offer to enjoy free basic Daily Construction Reports for life when companies sign-on through the month of September.

As the leaders in jobsite data collection, this move into DCRs enables customers to aggregate and expose data through our open API to data visualization tools to garner deeper insights more quickly. A truly innovative approach to ingesting the data found within Daily Construction Reports.

“Rhumbix is the platform for field data collection, and we continue to build out the most robust solution on the market. DCRs are just one additional way we are helping our customers get more done,” said COO Drew DeWalt. “ Our customers have been putting their field data to work with Rhumbix on some of the toughest job sites and rely on Rhumbix to get the job done. Daily Construction Reports help mitigate risk, share data, and surface insights.”

Rhumbix Daily Construction Reports are built for workers and revolutionize daily construction reporting with:

Mobile, easy-to-use, field-tested DCR

Attach photos, auto-populate weather, and more

Sign and verify daily reports

Easily email DCRs to a variety of internal or external stakeholders

Print-friendly format

“Building on Rhumbix foundational products T&M Tracking and Timekeeping, DCRs empower workers to capture more accurate field data in a single source of truth,” said Rhumbix CEO Zach Scheel. “We firmly believe static documents are a thing of the past, that includes the digital PDF. The value of information for contractors is in field-level data, collect the data right the first time, increase productivity and accuracy. Daily Construction Reports are the next progression in field data collection.”

About Rhumbix

Rhumbix modernizes construction field operations, helping builders go paperless in the field and improving how they measure and manage labor productivity to be more profitable. The Rhumbix mobile app digitizes and standardizes field data related to time and attendance, production tracking and benchmarking, daily reporting, fieldwork orders, QA/QC inspections, and health and safety reporting. This ensures all project stakeholders have the best data, when they need it, to make better decisions and draw actionable insights. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Rhumbix was founded in 2014 by Navy veterans with deep experience in the construction industry and is backed by numerous tier-one investors. For more information visit: rhumbixcms.wpengine.com