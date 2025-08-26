Rhumbix at NECA 2025

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Powering Electrical Contractors with Smarter Field Workflows at NECA 2025.
The NECA 2025 Convention & Trade Show returns to Chicago, September 12–15 at McCormick Place, bringing together the best minds and solutions in electrical construction. Rhumbix is proud to be part of this year’s event as a sponsor and exhibitor at Booth #1325.
Electrical contractors are under more pressure than ever to streamline reporting, stay compliant, and maximize productivity in the field. At NECA 2025, Rhumbix will demonstrate how our platform provides the tools necessary to address these challenges directly.
Stop by our booth to see how Rhumbix helps electrical contractors:
Whether you’re an executive seeking complete visibility across the company or a foreman looking to cut down on paperwork, Rhumbix has the workflows designed to make your day easier and more efficient.
Contractors using Rhumbix have already achieved measurable gains, including:
With Rhumbix, every role—from the field to the back office—works off the same system of record, reducing errors and improving collaboration.
Join us in Chicago and experience firsthand how Rhumbix empowers electrical contractors to work smarter, stay compliant, and drive profitability.
Booth #1325, McCormick Place, Chicago
September 12–15, 2025
Schedule a live demo before the show.