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Rhumbix at NECA 2025
Electrical Contractor,

Rhumbix at NECA 2025

PeritusAugust 26, 2025 • 2 min read

Powering Electrical Contractors with Smarter Field Workflows at NECA 2025.

The NECA 2025 Convention & Trade Show returns to Chicago, September 12–15 at McCormick Place, bringing together the best minds and solutions in electrical construction. Rhumbix is proud to be part of this year’s event as a sponsor and exhibitor at Booth #1325.

Electrical contractors are under more pressure than ever to streamline reporting, stay compliant, and maximize productivity in the field. At NECA 2025, Rhumbix will demonstrate how our platform provides the tools necessary to address these challenges directly.

Why Visit Rhumbix at Booth #1325

Stop by our booth to see how Rhumbix helps electrical contractors:

  • Eliminate paper processes for faster, more accurate reporting
  • Boost compliance with labor, union, and safety regulations
  • Maximize field productivity with real-time insights into labor and job costs
  • Integrate seamlessly with the ERP, payroll, and project management tools you already use

Whether you’re an executive seeking complete visibility across the company or a foreman looking to cut down on paperwork, Rhumbix has the workflows designed to make your day easier and more efficient.

Smarter Workflows, Proven Results

Contractors using Rhumbix have already achieved measurable gains, including:

  • 75% faster payroll processing by digitizing timekeeping and attendance
  • Moving from monthly reporting delays to daily insights with automated production tracking
  • Real-time change order documentation that captures out-of-scope work before it slips through the cracks

With Rhumbix, every role—from the field to the back office—works off the same system of record, reducing errors and improving collaboration.

See Rhumbix Live at NECA 2025

Join us in Chicago and experience firsthand how Rhumbix empowers electrical contractors to work smarter, stay compliant, and drive profitability.

Booth #1325, McCormick Place, Chicago
September 12–15, 2025

Schedule a live demo before the show.

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