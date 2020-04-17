Giroux Glass–Modernizing Systems & Processes with Rhumbix

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The U.S. glass and glazing industry is riding the highs of a robust construction expansion and strong economy, according to the 2019 Glass and Glazing Industry Outlook from Key Media & Research (KMR).
And innovation and automation are key to this growth. As the construction and glass industry continues to evolve, and the demand for larger and more complex glass products and services continues to rise, companies that embrace new tools and technologies will be well-positioned for success.
Today’s Success Spotlight
Giroux Glass, founded in 1946, is a multi-award-winning construction and design firm specializing in glass and glazing designs. The company’s notable project list includes installations in The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, CA, Grand Canyon Skywalk in Grand Canyon West, AZ, and Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, NV and many others.
The company tried automating their timekeeping processes, but the existing tool was inflexible and required a steep learning curve. Foremen were frustrated and reverted to paper/pen tracking. A change was needed.
Within days of adopting the Rhumbix field intelligence platform for automated timekeeping, Giroux Glass experienced substantial benefits, reducing processing time from 32 hours a week to only one hour per week.
Find out more about how Giroux Glass uses Rhumbix. Click here to read the full case study.