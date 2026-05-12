Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

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Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

Project Owner

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Payroll & Accounting

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Field & workforce management built for construction

Rhumbix is a field-first workforce management platform that consolidates your most critical field workflows, giving trade contractors and GCs real-time visibility into labor and job costs while there's still time to act.*

*This tool is provided for informational and operational purposes only and does not provide legal advice or ensure legal compliance. Users should consult qualified legal counsel regarding requirements under applicable laws and regulations.

Timekeeping
Production Tracking
Time & Materials
Health & Safety Reporting
Custom Forms & Workflows
Field Analytix ™
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Rhumbix payroll hours

Over 1,000,000 projects trust Rhumbix.

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Software designed for Trade Contractors

Consolidate and digitize field reporting workflows into One App that works for you–faster, easier, more powerful.

Timekeeping & Payroll

Payroll-ready timecards captured and submitted in a fraction of time.

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Production Tracking

Bring together your cost coded labor hours, quantities, and budget.

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Time & Materials Tracking

Track and manage your out-of-scope work from submission to approval.

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Analytics & Reporting

Easily connect your teams with real-time project performance insights.

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Daily Field Reports

Bring together all your daily and weekly reports into one, easy-to-use tool.

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Understand how labor, material, and equipment are driving your construction performance.

Bring all your reporting together in one easy-to-use tool built for the field. Transform time-consuming, error-prone reporting into digital field workflows that accelerate approvals and insights across your crews and projects.

Smarter tools built construction-ready

At Rhumbix, we started with the hardest part of performance tracking first—capturing and configuring time around labor, equipment, and materials that meet the unique needs of top contractors. The result is an easy-to-use tool that connects the field and operations with time-saving, data-driven reporting and analytics.

01

Built on Mobility

The best tool is the one your team actually uses. Our leading mobile app simplifies data capture in the field, giving every department stronger visibility into project performance in a fraction of the time.

02

Built on Data

Your team is spending hours each week creating, sharing, and managing reporting like timekeeping. Drastically reduce the time and effort while delivering powerful data that fuels time and resource analytics.

03

Built on Configurability*

Configure workflows and analytics that give your team the project information they need in a simple, easy-to-use tool. Capture details critical for your time like time and resources.

*This tool is provided for informational and operational purposes only and does not provide legal advice or ensure legal compliance. Users should consult qualified legal counsel regarding requirements under applicable laws and regulations.

Smarter workflows built on time

Get time on your side with Rhumbix Labor & Resource Management. Let one of our construction experts show you how Rhumbix is built for the way your team works,

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Rhumbix Time and Materials

Customer Highlight —

RG Construction is saving over 200 work hours each week with Rhumbix. See how it easy it was.

By utilizing Rhumbix's leading field app and smart reporting workflows, RG Construction streamlined their timekeeping process, drastically reducing the time required for payroll processing spread across its payroll admins, superintendents, and foremen.

Who uses Rhumbix?

The Rhumbix Labor & Resource Management platform drives better results across your entire construction operations. From foremen to project managers to accounting and payroll, Rhumbix simplifies how teams capture and connect with the valuable performance data locked in their daily and weekly reports.

Trade Contractors

Payroll-ready timecards captured and submitted in a fraction of time.

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Self-Perform Divisions

Bring together your cost coded labor hours, quantities, and budget.

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General Contractors

Track and manage your out-of-scope work from submission to approval.

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Project Owners

Easily connect your teams with real-time performance insights.

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Public Sector

Streamline your reporting workflows while ensuring data & approvals are captured.

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“Other solutions would have required us to change our business! Rhumbix was built for contractors. It’s the worker first philosophy that we fully appreciate.”

Robert Valderrama
Chief Project Delivery Officer
Robert Valderrama, Chief Project Delivery Officer

$36K

Total weekly savings from reducing the time and resources required for processing paper time cards with Rhumbix digital Timekeeping

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Rhumbix Customer Service

Pain-free Implementation —

Implement Rhumbix in days not months.

Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.