Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix is a field-first workforce management platform that consolidates your most critical field workflows, giving trade contractors and GCs real-time visibility into labor and job costs while there's still time to act.*
*This tool is provided for informational and operational purposes only and does not provide legal advice or ensure legal compliance. Users should consult qualified legal counsel regarding requirements under applicable laws and regulations.
Consolidate and digitize field reporting workflows into One App that works for you–faster, easier, more powerful.
Payroll-ready timecards captured and submitted in a fraction of time.
Bring together your cost coded labor hours, quantities, and budget.
Track and manage your out-of-scope work from submission to approval.
Easily connect your teams with real-time project performance insights.
Bring together all your daily and weekly reports into one, easy-to-use tool.
Bring all your reporting together in one easy-to-use tool built for the field. Transform time-consuming, error-prone reporting into digital field workflows that accelerate approvals and insights across your crews and projects.
At Rhumbix, we started with the hardest part of performance tracking first—capturing and configuring time around labor, equipment, and materials that meet the unique needs of top contractors. The result is an easy-to-use tool that connects the field and operations with time-saving, data-driven reporting and analytics.
The best tool is the one your team actually uses. Our leading mobile app simplifies data capture in the field, giving every department stronger visibility into project performance in a fraction of the time.
Your team is spending hours each week creating, sharing, and managing reporting like timekeeping. Drastically reduce the time and effort while delivering powerful data that fuels time and resource analytics.
Configure workflows and analytics that give your team the project information they need in a simple, easy-to-use tool. Capture details critical for your time like time and resources.
*This tool is provided for informational and operational purposes only and does not provide legal advice or ensure legal compliance. Users should consult qualified legal counsel regarding requirements under applicable laws and regulations.
Get time on your side with Rhumbix Labor & Resource Management. Let one of our construction experts show you how Rhumbix is built for the way your team works,
By utilizing Rhumbix's leading field app and smart reporting workflows, RG Construction streamlined their timekeeping process, drastically reducing the time required for payroll processing spread across its payroll admins, superintendents, and foremen.
The Rhumbix Labor & Resource Management platform drives better results across your entire construction operations. From foremen to project managers to accounting and payroll, Rhumbix simplifies how teams capture and connect with the valuable performance data locked in their daily and weekly reports.
Payroll-ready timecards captured and submitted in a fraction of time.
Bring together your cost coded labor hours, quantities, and budget.
Track and manage your out-of-scope work from submission to approval.
Easily connect your teams with real-time performance insights.
Streamline your reporting workflows while ensuring data & approvals are captured.
“Other solutions would have required us to change our business! Rhumbix was built for contractors. It’s the worker first philosophy that we fully appreciate.”
Total weekly savings from reducing the time and resources required for processing paper time cards with Rhumbix digital Timekeeping
Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.