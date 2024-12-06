The Challenge

Voted one of the Bay Area’s ‘Best Places to Work,’ Sprig Electric’s impressive client roster includes companies such as eBay, Google, Kaiser and Stanford University. These clients use Sprig Electric because of decades of expert services, reliability and innovation. Boasting one of the most experienced work forces in the industry, Sprig Electric’s team is comprised of NABCEP certified designers, professional engineers, and expert electricians committed to transformative technology and sustainability.

As a fast-growing company, Sprig tackled each new milestone, opportunity, and obstacle head-on. Five years ago, the company acknowledged the need to revamp their existing paper-based, timekeeping process which was being conducted by sticky notes and time cards.

With a field of nearly 600 team members, Sprig’s 180 project foremen gathered paper time cards and manually entered the information into an excel spreadsheet. Project numbers and employee codes were often written incorrectly or left blank. Overtime and per diem data would later be cut/pasted into an email. to payroll. The manual process was quickly becoming a costly, time-wasting, administrative nightmare.