Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
As a fast-growing company, Sprig Electric tackled each new milestone, opportunity, and obstacle head-on. The company acknowledged the need to revamp their existing paper-based, timekeeping process which was being conducted by sticky notes and time cards.
Total reduced weekly hours for timekeeping capture and processing
Savings from reducing hours required for processing paper time cards
Improvement from transitioning from paper-based to digital timekeeping
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix