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Case Studies —

Building a foundation of success through timekeeping

As a fast-growing company, Sprig Electric tackled each new milestone, opportunity, and obstacle head-on. The company acknowledged the need to revamp their existing paper-based, timekeeping process which was being conducted by sticky notes and time cards.

360 Hours Reduced

Total reduced weekly hours for timekeeping capture and processing

$36K Total Weekly Savings

Savings from reducing hours required for processing paper time cards

90% Increase in Accuracy

Improvement from transitioning from paper-based to digital timekeeping

“The manual process was ridiculous. Task codes, job numbers, employee numbers were often written incorrect. Numbers were transposed or just left blank. It required so much follow-up time and effort!”

Man in hard hat

ROBERT VALDERRAMA

Chief Project Delivery Officer, Sprig Electric

About Sprig Electric

Sprig Electric, one of California’s largest contractors, has built a reputation for excellence while delivering comprehensive electrical and low voltage contracting services. Sprig Electric provides complete installation expertise, 24/7 service, energy audits, alternative energy solutions and in-house design and engineering including LEED services.

The Challenge

Voted one of the Bay Area’s ‘Best Places to Work,’ Sprig Electric’s impressive client roster includes companies such as eBay, Google, Kaiser and Stanford University. These clients use Sprig Electric because of decades of expert services, reliability and innovation. Boasting one of the most experienced work forces in the industry, Sprig Electric’s team is comprised of NABCEP certified designers, professional engineers, and expert electricians committed to transformative technology and sustainability.

As a fast-growing company, Sprig tackled each new milestone, opportunity, and obstacle head-on. Five years ago, the company acknowledged the need to revamp their existing paper-based, timekeeping process which was being conducted by sticky notes and time cards.

With a field of nearly 600 team members, Sprig’s 180 project foremen gathered paper time cards and manually entered the information into an excel spreadsheet. Project numbers and employee codes were often written incorrectly or left blank. Overtime and per diem data would later be cut/pasted into an email. to payroll. The manual process was quickly becoming a costly, time-wasting, administrative nightmare.

The Solution

Sprig discovered from the very first live demo that the Rhumbix digital timekeeping solution was built for contractors and construction teams alike. Working closely with Rhumbix developers, Sprig refined a must-have list of core functions based upon input from field personnel and general foremen. It was a collaborative, ground-up approach that assured 100% user adoption and satisfaction.

We developed a list of must-haves and Rhumbix really listened. It was a partnership. Our success is their success. ROBERT VALDERRAMA, Chief Project Delivery Officer, Sprig Electric

The Results

The pilot program was successful and the team experienced immediate quantitative results and the savings are substantial. What used to take a combined 360 hours at the approximate cost of $36,000 a week, has been nearly eliminated! The digital timekeeping process is far more precise as well, improving accuracy rates by up to 90%. The hours saved per week means that each supervisor can spend more time managing their projects rather than managing a paper trail.

Other solutions would have required us to change our business! Rhumbix was built for contractors. It’s the worker first philosophy that we fully appreciate. ROBERT VALDERRAMA Chief Project Delivery Officer, Sprig Electric

Getting Started with Rhumbix

Simplify and streamline field workflows like timekeeping and time & materials tracking, enabling your team to transform static, paper-based reporting into datarich field insights. Save time and increase productivity with centralized project reporting, connected workflows, and software integrations built for the way you work. Get ready to own the digital era of construction with the Rhumbix Field Data Platform.
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