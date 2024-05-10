10 Best Practices for Construction Accounting

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In celebration of the upcoming Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) Annual Conference & Exhibition, we’re focusing on some best practices for finance experts in our industry. Construction accounting is inherently complex and fraught with potential errors. Especially if you have many manual processes. This complexity arises from the specific requirements, processes, documents, and procedures inherent to the construction industry, such as AIA billing, change orders, submittals, and Requests for Information (RFIs). Additionally, contractor payroll complications can occur when dealing with multiple states, prevailing wage requirements, or union involvement.
So, how can contractors refine their construction accounting practices?
Through years of experience in the construction sector, we’ve distilled ten critical accounting best practices that can enhance job profitability, streamline cash flow, and foster business growth.
To track profitability accurately, contractors should apply job costing daily. This method allocates costs associated with labor, time, materials and other assets to specific jobs. To do this, you must have robust software that collects real-time field data.
It’s crucial to track the costs committed to subcontractors and materials in real-time. This practice helps control job budgets and profitability, ensuring funds are available for future and additional expenses.
Understanding the distinction between markup (the add-on over cost price) and margin (the gross profit percentage of sales) is vital. Confusion between the two can lead to pricing errors, affecting profitability and business sustainability.
Spending half your budget doesn’t mean half the work is done. Accurately tracking the percentage of funds spent and the work completed through WIP reports can prevent budget overruns.
Work In Progress (WIP) reports are essential as they detail work completed and pending over a specific period. Regular updates enable proactive management of work and profits using accurate job data, helping to anticipate issues and enhance profitability.
While overbilling can enhance cash flow by billing ahead of work completion, if not managed well, it can lead to cash shortfalls for unfinished work. Recognizing that overbilled amounts are not immediate profits is critical.
Change orders often alter the initial contract scope. Effective management involves clear, detailed contracts, introducing the change order process up front, and using structured procedures for client and internal requests. Implementing change order templates and construction accounting software can increase efficiency.
Traditional accounting software may need to track unposted construction payroll effectively. Using construction project management software to monitor these costs in real time can proactively manage the impact of labor hours on the budget.
Accuracy in labor tracking requires workers to report their time daily using remote field-to-office tools, like the Rhumbix Timekeeping mobile app. This ensures data accuracy and operational efficiency.
Given the unique accounting challenges in construction, engaging a CPA specializing in this industry is crucial and groom junior finance employees to advance their skills, expertise, and better understand your entire construction company. The right CPA can significantly contribute to your team of advisors and support your business’s growth.
These practices provide a roadmap for contractors aiming to enhance their accounting efficiency and overall business success in the challenging landscape of construction finance.
Rhumbix is a field and workforce management platform that offers solutions tailored to streamline construction field workflows, finance and operations. Here are several ways it can assist Construction Finance teams do their jobs more efficiently and accurately:
Rhumbix provides a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance the accuracy, reliability, and efficiency of financial operations in the construction industry. These tools support teams in achieving better economic management and project outcomes.