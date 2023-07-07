10 Things to Do at CFMA's 2023 Annual Conference and the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado
Rhumbix • July 07, 2023 • 4 min read
This year’s CFMA conference is at the beautiful Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado. Here are ten things you can do to enhance your experience. In addition, The Future of Work is Now for Construction financial professionals – Are You Ready? It’s time to connect office ERP and office systems with field technology, and that’s where Rhumbix can help drastically reduce time and deliver 4x the value. Our 10 Things to Do at the Gaylord Rockies:
- Schedule a Meet and Greet for coffee or drinks (on us) with our CEO, Zach Scheel, and Sales Executives, Gregg Schipp, and Guy Skillet!!! We want to get time on your side with Rhumbix’s 2023 CFMA Annual Conference special offer.
- Explore the Property: Take the time to wander around the expansive resort grounds. Enjoy the stunning architecture, gardens, and mountain views. The Gaylord Rockies Resort offers a picturesque setting that is worth exploring.
- Visit the Grand Lodge: Marvel at the grandeur of the resort’s main lobby, known as the Grand Lodge. Admire the towering fireplace, rustic decor, and beautiful chandeliers. It’s an excellent spot for photos and to soak in the ambiance.
- Relax at the Pool: Enjoy the resort’s impressive indoor and outdoor pools. Take a dip, lounge by the poolside, or indulge in the lazy river and water slides. It’s a fantastic way to unwind and have some fun.
- Pamper Yourself at the Spa: Treat yourself to a luxurious spa experience at the on-site Relâche Spa. You can rejuvenate your mind and body in a serene environment, from massages to facials and other wellness treatments.
- Dine at the Restaurants: Explore the variety of dining options available within the resort. From casual eateries to upscale restaurants, the Gaylord Rockies Resort offers a range of culinary experiences to satisfy your taste buds.
- Play at the Arcade: The resort’s arcade is a fun-filled entertainment option for all ages. Challenge your family and friends to games of skill, virtual reality experiences, or enjoy the classic arcade games.
- Take a Nature Walk: The resort’s location near the beautiful Rocky Mountains allows one to explore the natural surroundings. Take a walk or hike on nearby trails, enjoy the fresh air, and immerse yourself in the scenic beauty of Colorado.
- Shop at the Retail Outlets: Browse the shops and boutiques within the resort. Whether you’re looking for souvenirs, clothing, or unique gifts, you’ll find various options to satisfy your shopping desires.
- Enjoy Evening Entertainment: Check out the resort’s evening entertainment offerings. This might include live music, performances, or themed events. Relax and unwind while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere.
We hope to see you at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, so it’s always a good idea to check their website or contact the resort directly for the most up-to-date information.
Why construction financial professionals need to connect their Office-ERP with Field technology.
Construction financial professionals can significantly benefit from connecting their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system with field technology, such as an app for timecards and production tracking. Here are a few reasons why this integration is essential:
- Mobile Apps and Field Management Software: Utilize mobile applications and field management software specifically designed for trade contractors. These tools allow for real-time communication, task management, and progress tracking. Field workers can access project information, submit updates, and receive instructions directly on their mobile devices, streamlining communication and reducing delays.
- Streamlined Payroll and Invoicing: An integrated mobile app for timecards and production tracking simplifies the payroll and invoicing processes. Accurate and real-time labor data ensures correct payroll calculations, reducing errors and potential disputes. Invoices can be generated promptly based on completed work, improving cash flow and customer satisfaction. See how Rhumbix’s data-driven timecards can drastically reduce time and deliver 4x the value.
- Real-Time Data: By integrating field technology with the ERP system, financial professionals can access real-time data on labor hours, productivity, and project progress. This allows for accurate and up-to-date financial reporting, enabling better decision-making and resource allocation.
- Cost Tracking and Analysis: Connecting field technology with the ERP system enables comprehensive cost tracking and analysis. Financial professionals can monitor labor costs, equipment usage, and materials in real time, allowing for better cost control and more accurate budget forecasting. This information is crucial for identifying cost overruns, optimizing resource allocation, and making informed financial decisions.
- Seamless Communication: Integrating field technology and the ERP system improves communication and collaboration between field teams and financial professionals. Field workers can enter their timecards and update production progress directly through the app, ensuring that the financial team has access to the latest information. This eliminates delays, reduces the risk of miscommunication, and streamlines workflows.
- Enhanced Project Management: Financial professionals can gain better visibility into project performance with integrated field technology. They can track actual versus planned progress, monitor labor productivity, and identify potential issues early on. This information helps evaluate project profitability, identify improvement areas, and make timely adjustments to optimize project outcomes.
Connecting ERP systems with field technology offers construction financial professionals access to timely and accurate data, streamlines processes, enhances cost tracking and analysis, improves project management, and facilitates seamless communication between the field and finance teams. This integration helps ensure better financial control, increased efficiency, and improved project outcomes.