3 Considerations When Looking for New Tech to Improve Construction Data

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Construction lags behind most sectors when it comes to information technology spending. But changing from manual, paper-based processes to digitization isn’t as simple as flipping a switch — how do we move away from legacy systems and determine a clear return on investment?
A number of recent reports from sources including McKinsey, the World Economic Forum, and KMPG have focused on the persistent problem of construction productivity, where the reliance of non-digital processes is often cited as a root cause. Paper-based data takes a long time to collect, requires significant resources to enter into management systems, and is often rife with errors and inaccuracies.
Perhaps the biggest challenge with paper processes is that the data just never gets used. How frequently are daily reports, which contain significant data on jobsite experiences and occurrences, ignored until they are needed to defend a claim or support a notification of change?
Consider timekeeping and daily reports. Your teams spend valuable hours creating timecards in the field, communicating that data back to the office, and payroll spends time fixing errors and guessing at entries. Data can take days before it is accessible in your systems, diminishing the opportunity to question the information and make corrections. Daily reports that contain critical contextual information on how your operations are performing, what needs to be changed, and lessons learned are infrequently recognized and shared.
“Most executives say their organizations are held back by manual processes and multiple systems.”
— KPMG: Global Construction Survey 2016, Building a Technology Advantage
Compared to many technology developments in construction, including drones, robotics and BIM, improving how field data is gathered seems much less exciting. Without this data, however, benchmarking and measuring the innovation ROI becomes challenging, which impacts adoption of technology by the industry.
In the tight-margin business that is construction, we need to measure more reliably and consistently, and with fewer resources to empower innovation in our industry.
“Although mobile technology has huge potential for construction projects, less than 1/3 say their organizations use it routinely, and a similar proportion have no mobile platforms.”
— KPMG: Global Construction Survey 2016, Building a Technology Advantage
Originally published on Builtworlds on October 3, 2016.