Avoiding Tech Mistakes: The 5 Biggest Pitfalls Encountered when Evaluating Construction Field Technology

Construction field technology is crucial in improving efficiency, accuracy, and safety on the job site in today’s fast-paced construction industry. However, with so many options available, it can take time for construction teams to select the right technology for their needs. This blog post will explore the 5 biggest mistakes construction teams make when evaluating technology for the field and provide examples and solutions to help you avoid these pitfalls.

1. Failing to Involve All Stakeholders

When evaluating technology for the field, it is essential to involve all stakeholders. This includes project managers, field supervisors, and workers. Each group has a unique perspective on the technology and can provide valuable input on its potential impact.

Example: A construction team evaluates a new mobile app for timekeeping and project management. However, they only involve the project manager in the evaluation process. The field workers need to be consulted, and it turns out that the app could be more user-friendly for the workers on site.

Solution: To avoid this pitfall, involve all stakeholders in the evaluation process. Have project managers, field supervisors, and workers test the technology and provide feedback. This will ensure that the technology is efficient and user-friendly for all.

2. Failing to Train Properly and Support Workers

When introducing new technology to the field, it is essential to provide proper training and support for workers. With proper training, workers may be able to use the technology, which can lead to delays and errors on the job site.

Example: A construction team purchases a new surveying technology for the field. However, they need to provide adequate training for the workers. As a result, the workers need help to use the technology, and it takes longer to complete the survey, leading to delays in the project.

Solution: To avoid this pitfall, provide workers with proper training and support. Offer training sessions, on-site support, and documentation to ensure workers are comfortable and proficient in using the technology.

3. Not Considering the Long-term Cost

When evaluating technology for the field, it is essential to consider its long-term cost. This includes not only the initial cost of purchase but also the cost of maintenance, updates, and replacement parts.

Example: A construction team purchases a new piece of heavy equipment for the field. They are focused on the initial purchase cost but need to consider the cost of maintenance, updates, and replacement parts. As a result, the long-term cost of the technology is much higher than anticipated, affecting the project’s budget.

Solution: To avoid this pitfall, consider the long-term cost of the technology. Research the cost of maintenance, updates, and replacement parts before purchasing. Ensure the technology fits within the project’s budget in the long term.

4. Choosing Incompatible Technology

When evaluating technology for the field, ensuring it is compatible with existing systems is essential. This includes software, hardware, and infrastructure.

Example: A construction team purchases a new software system incompatible with the current hardware and infrastructure. This results in additional costs for upgrading equipment and additional time and resources to integrate the system.

Solution: To avoid this pitfall, research the compatibility of the technology with existing systems before making a purchase.

5. Ignoring Data and Analytics

Ignoring data and analytics is a mistake for construction teams when evaluating technology for the field because it prevents them from making informed decisions about the technology they are considering. Data and analytics can provide valuable insights into how technology is used on the job site and help teams identify areas where technology can improve efficiency, accuracy, and safety.

For example, data can show which features of the technology are being used most frequently, which can help teams understand which features are most important to their workers. Analytics can also help teams identify data patterns, such as worker productivity trends or areas where errors are most likely. This information can then be used to adjust the technology or how it is used on the job site.

In addition to providing valuable insights, data and analytics can also help teams track the ROI of a technology. This can help teams make informed decisions about the long-term cost of the technology and whether it is worth the investment.

Overall, ignoring data and analytics when evaluating technology for the field can prevent construction teams from making the most of the technology they are using and limit the potential benefits it can bring to the job site.

The solution to ignoring data and analytics for construction teams when evaluating technology for the field is incorporating data and analytics into the evaluation process. This can include:

Setting up analytics: Construction teams should set up analytics to track usage, performance, and user engagement before introducing new technology on the field. This can be done using specialized software that tracks usage, monitors performance, and collects user feedback. Collecting and analyzing data: Once the technology is used, construction teams should collect and analyze it regularly. This can be done by tracking usage data, monitoring performance metrics, and collecting worker feedback. Using data to inform decisions: Construction teams should use the data and analytics they collect to inform decisions about the technology. This can include adjusting the technology, adjusting how it is used on the job site, or making decisions about the long-term cost of the technology. Continuously monitoring and updating: Construction teams should continuously monitor the data and analytics and use them to update and improve the technology. This can include using data to identify improvement areas and analytics to track the ROI of the technology.

By incorporating data and analytics into the evaluation process, construction teams can make more informed technology decisions and maximize the potential benefits it can bring to the job site.