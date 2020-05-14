Build Efficiency with Digital Timekeeping and Production Tracking

While the COVID-19 crisis has impacted every industry, construction has fared better than most as many states have declared it an essential service. For those companies currently working, efficiency and productivity are the watchwords of the day. As we navigate the uncharted waters of this crisis, it’s important to look beyond the short-term disruption in order to anticipate the impact COVID-19 will have on the industry moving forward.

In this blog, we’re going to look at two areas that can help you not only to survive but to thrive in the industry as we emerge on the other side of COVID-19; timekeeping and production tracking.

Data-Driven Construction Solutions

In today’s complex business environment, understanding the numbers can be the difference between success and failure for a project. The sheer amount of information produced by any project can be overwhelming. Implementing a digital solution can help you compile and analyze information while minimizing the time spent on paperwork, reducing errors, improving compliance, and providing historical information you can use to make better-informed decisions moving forward.

Getting a handle on project data can give your firm a competitive advantage. Having a historic perspective and benchmarking productivity gives you the ability to make more competitive bids. Using analytics can give you insights that you can implement immediately to make critical decisions.

With Rhumbix Digital solutions you can streamline your in-field timekeeping and payroll process, saving you both time and money. Capture and share field data including critical shift information like per diem, parking, mileage and more with an easy to use mobile app.

Timekeeping

Labor costs are often the biggest variable in terms of job profitability. Utilizing Rhumbix’s data-driven field platform, we looked at over two years of Rhumbix time cards from both large and small construction projects across the country. Here are some stats to consider:

50% of workers in the industry clock an average of 49.4 hours per week.

10% of total project hours are overtime and double time.

47% of OT and DT hours occur on the weekend.

Increasing crew size by just 8% will eliminate weekend overtime and double time creating cost savings of up to 38% on total labor costs over the life of a project.

With Rhumbix solutions, you’ll enjoy the fastest way to capture timekeeping data in the field. Customizable options allow you to capture information specific to your jobs like per diem, parking, union, and mileage costs. Empowering your Foremen to submit data on a daily basis eliminates manual data-entry in the office saving time and reducing operational costs. You’ll also improve accuracy and streamline labor-intensive processes, like timekeeping and payroll. With the Rhumbix mobile app, your Foremen can complete more accurate timecards in just minutes saving up to three hours per week and reducing payroll processing time by up to 60%.

Production Tracking

Collecting and analyzing real-time data can help you to get control of project costs by optimizing productivity, mitigating risk, and improving project outcomes.

Tracking production data in real-time allows workers on the job site to provide the visibility of budget versus actual labor productivity to the main office. This single source of data gives your team the right information to make the decisions that drive productivity.

With the Rhumbix mobile app, field supervisors can complete time cards, production tracking, and daily notes in minutes. This open communication between the field and office can drive informed decisions and drive action before a problem gets out of control.

Taking a LEAN construction approach and gaining control of your data can help you to recognize trends and address problems early to keep projects on track and on budget. With Rhumbix tools you’ll save time and money while gaining operational control with real-time data.

[author] [author_image timthumb=’on’]https://rhumbixcms.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/guy_skillet_color-1.jpeg[/author_image] [author_info]Guy Skillett spent ten years on Bechtel jobsites building airports, bridges, smelters and mines on five different continents. He worked on everything from environmental management of dredging operations to project controls on capital installations for the largest mining companies. After leaving Bechtel Guy completed a master’s degree in construction management and worked as a visiting research scholar at UC Berkeley’s Project Production Systems Laboratory (P2SL). He now heads up the Rhumbix construction innovation team. At Rhumbix, Guy has advised companies like Hensel Phelps, Suffolk, DPR, and Turner on their digital strategy to improve productivity and efficiency where it matters most.[/author_info] [/author]

Have a field data question?

Our construction data expert Guy Skillett has you covered from how to evaluate new technology as part of a digitization strategy to best practices for budgeting, field production tracking and analytics. Learn how you can get your free digital strategy consultative session here.