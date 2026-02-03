California PAGA Compliance: What Construction Employers Must Know in 2026

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California’s Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) has long been one of the most significant legal risks for construction employers in the state. A single Labor Code violation affecting 100 employees could result in $10,000 in penalties per pay period—and that’s for just one violation. But the 2024 PAGA reforms fundamentally changed the landscape, creating new opportunities for employers who prioritize compliance.
PAGA, enacted in 2004, allows employees to act as “private attorneys general” and file lawsuits against employers for California Labor Code violations. According to the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, PAGA deputizes individuals to recover civil penalties that were previously only recoverable by the state.
For construction employers, PAGA exposure is particularly acute because of:
On July 1, 2024, Governor Newsom signed landmark PAGA reform legislation (AB 2288 and SB 92) that significantly changed how PAGA claims work. These reforms took effect immediately for notices filed on or after June 19, 2024.
One of the most significant changes requires that PAGA plaintiffs must have “personally suffered each” specific Labor Code violation alleged in the representative action. Previously, an employee who suffered just one violation could sue for a wide array of other violations affecting coworkers. This change limits the scope of claims and gives employers more ability to challenge overbroad lawsuits.
The reforms introduced tiered penalty caps that reward employers who demonstrate good faith compliance efforts:
According to Liebert Cassidy Whitmore’s analysis, “all reasonable steps” includes:
The 2024 reforms significantly expanded which violations can be cured to avoid penalties. According to Seyfarth Shaw, employers can now cure violations of:
Beginning October 1, 2024, employers with fewer than 100 employees have 33 days from receipt of a PAGA notice to submit a confidential cure proposal to the Labor and Workforce Development Agency. This gives smaller contractors additional time and flexibility to address violations.
The reforms also reduced penalties in specific circumstances:
However, employers acting in bad faith face increased penalties of $200 per subsequent violation if there’s been a prior court or agency determination of unlawful policies, or if conduct was malicious, fraudulent, or oppressive.
Meal and rest break violations remain among the most common PAGA claims, and construction sites present unique compliance challenges.
According to California Labor Law, nonexempt employees are entitled to:
If employees miss required breaks, they’re entitled to one hour of pay per day for missed meal breaks, plus an additional hour per day for missed rest breaks, a maximum of 2 hours premium pay per day. Under PAGA, these penalties multiply across all affected employees and pay periods.
Following the California Supreme Court’s Donohue decision, time records showing missed, short, or late meal breaks create a rebuttable presumption of a violation. This means if your time records show a 25-minute meal break, you’re presumed to have violated the law unless you can prove otherwise.
As California Employment Law Report notes, employers should “periodically review time records for employees and follow-up with those who are not timely taking their meal periods.”
There’s good news for unionized construction employers. According to the California Department of Industrial Relations, Assembly Bill 1654 (2018) exempts employees in the construction industry from PAGA with respect to work performed under a collective bargaining agreement that meets specific statutory requirements.
This exception doesn’t apply to non-union construction work, making PAGA compliance even more critical for open-shop contractors.
To take advantage of the new penalty caps and protect your business:
The 2024 reforms increased the employee share of any PAGA award from 25% to 35%, with the remaining 65% going to the state. This increased incentive may encourage more employees to pursue PAGA claims, making proactive compliance even more important.
California’s PAGA reforms represent a significant shift that rewards employers who invest in compliance. According to CalChamber’s HR Watchdog, early data shows “employers have ramped up their compliance efforts, conducting audits more frequently while training managers and updating policies proactively.”
For construction employers, the message is clear: the cost of compliance is far less than the cost of PAGA penalties. Accurate time tracking, documented policies, supervisor training, and regular audits can now reduce your PAGA exposure by up to 85%—and potentially eliminate penalties entirely if you cure violations promptly.
The contractors who succeed in California treat PAGA compliance as a business priority, not an afterthought. The 2024 reforms give you the tools to protect your business—but only if you use them.