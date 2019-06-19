Construction Technology and Software Rundown

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix mobile platform for construction field operations integrates with Autodesk’s BIM 360Cost Management Module platform. GCs and subs can manage field change orders through digital reporting, tracking and approval of time and material tags. Autodesk users can see details such as hours, times, equipment costs and expenditures for T&M tags in the Potential Change Order module of the BIM 360 Cost Management tool. Only approved cost item numbers will be passed to Rhumbix, ensuring that all tags are categorized correctly with the proper supporting documentation.
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