Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.74

We’re excited to announce the release of another product update, web 3.74. In this update, we made improvements across several areas of Rhumbix. Improvements include simplified equipment management, enhancements to the format of T&M tickets, better save status indicator, as well as a component within our API to tell you when a record was last updated.

In addition to managing equipment per project, you can now manage equipment under Company Settings -> Equipment. Edits made here will flow through to the Project Settings -> Equipment lists. To assign equipment to a new project, add a row within the Project Setting Equipment list and type in the ID to pre-populate information from the Company Settings list. If you add a new piece of equipment to the Project Settings list it is also added to the Company Settings list. Pricing for T&M can only be added per project.

T&M PDFs have a new fresh look. You will notice a new top header along with section headers to make the ticket content more clear. The signature section has an improved layout. Lastly, we added the ability to view individual notes for labor, equipment, and materials.

In all tables that do not specifically display a “Save” button, we save data immediately upon navigating out of a cell. To ensure you know that we have successfully saved your data, we have added a save indicator to most tables.

In the public API, we added the last updated call. You are able to tell when a record was last updated through the Public API. This functionality was added for time card work components, shift extras, and absences. All our API documentation is available here.

Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.