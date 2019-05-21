Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

Use Cases

Contractor Type

Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

Project Owner

Public Sector

Use Case

Project Managers

Payroll & Accounting

Field Teams

Construction Operations

Specialty

Packages

Support

Learn

Videos

Customer Stories

Blog

About Rhumbix

Product Updates

Webinars

Rhumbix T&M ROI Calculator

Customer Support

Contact Us

Self Help Center

Support

Log In

Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.74

RhumbixMay 21, 2019 • 1 min read

We’re excited to announce the release of another product update, web 3.74. In this update, we made improvements across several areas of Rhumbix. Improvements include simplified equipment management, enhancements to the format of T&M tickets, better save status indicator, as well as a component within our API to tell you when a record was last updated.

In addition to managing equipment per project, you can now manage equipment under Company Settings -> Equipment. Edits made here will flow through to the Project Settings -> Equipment lists. To assign equipment to a new project, add a row within the Project Setting Equipment list and type in the ID to pre-populate information from the Company Settings list. If you add a new piece of equipment to the Project Settings list it is also added to the Company Settings list. Pricing for T&M can only be added per project.

T&M PDFs have a new fresh look. You will notice a new top header along with section headers to make the ticket content more clear. The signature section has an improved layout. Lastly, we added the ability to view individual notes for labor, equipment, and materials.

In all tables that do not specifically display a “Save” button, we save data immediately upon navigating out of a cell. To ensure you know that we have successfully saved your data, we have added a save indicator to most tables.

In the public API, we added the last updated call. You are able to tell when a record was last updated through the Public API. This functionality was added for time card work components, shift extras, and absences. All our API documentation is available here.

Please reach out with any questions, support@rhumbix.com or (855)RHUMBIX.

Learn how Rhumbix is helping contractors like you

The way construction is built is changing. Find resources to stay on top of the latest news.

construction technology

4 Minute Read

A New Chapter: Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix

construction technology

10 Minute Read

How to Sell Field Management Software to Your CFO: The 15-Minute Business Case Template

Construction Productivity

9 Minute Read

The INRS Partnership Advantage: Why eCMS + Rhumbix Beats Standalone Field Management