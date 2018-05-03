Is Real-time Location Sensing the Future of Construction?

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Real-time location sensing (RTLS) describes a range of technologies for locating an asset or resource—from radio frequency-based approaches to determining distance by measuring the difference between fixed anchors of beacons/tags that are affixed to personnel, equipment and materials.
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