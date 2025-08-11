Maximize Field Efficiency with Rhumbix + Autodesk at Booth IA-251 During AU 2025

In today’s construction environment, data is one of your most valuable assets, but only if it’s connected. Field and office teams can’t afford to work in silos, and disconnected systems lead to delays, rework, and missed cost-saving opportunities. That’s where the Rhumbix + Autodesk integration delivers a powerful advantage.

As construction technology continues to evolve, integrated platforms like Rhumbix and Autodesk are helping contractors take control of their field workflows, compliance documentation, and project visibility. And this September, contractors can see that integration in action at Booth IA-251 during Autodesk University (AU) 2025—a must-attend event for AEC leaders.

Why Integration Matters in 2025

Construction projects are more complex than ever. According to the Autodesk + FMI report, 14% of global rework is caused by bad data. That equates to billions in waste annually. The root causes? Disconnected tools, inconsistent workflows, and manual reporting from the field.

For contractors juggling labor-intensive installs and tight deadlines, disconnected systems can cripple productivity. That’s why Rhumbix and Autodesk have partnered to create a seamless, bi-directional integration that connects field-level data with Autodesk Construction Cloud tools.

See the integration overview on Autodesk

How Rhumbix + Autodesk Construction Cloud Work Together

The Rhumbix + Autodesk Construction Cloud integration enables data captured in the field, such as timekeeping, production tracking, safety forms, or T&M documentation to flow directly into the Autodesk ecosystem. This gives project teams and VDC managers unprecedented visibility into field conditions in real-time.

Key benefits include:

Eliminate manual data entry: Avoid double entry and reduce errors with synced field logs.

Avoid double entry and reduce errors with synced field logs. Faster approvals: Push T&M tickets and field reports into Documents in Autodesk Construction Cloud for centralized review.

Push T&M tickets and field reports into Documents in Autodesk Construction Cloud for centralized review. Real-time compliance: Standardize documentation with preconfigured, mobile-friendly forms.

Connected safety & QA/QC reporting: Link field reports directly to models and project records.

Standardize documentation with preconfigured, mobile-friendly forms. Link field reports directly to models and project records. Single source of truth: Maintain data integrity by using the field as a trusted data origin.

Read more: Elevate Field-Level Data with Rhumbix + Autodesk

Field-Tested Impact: Real-World Use Cases

Contractors have used Rhumbix to standardize and streamline workflows across job sites. Before adopting Rhumbix, many contractors relied on disconnected spreadsheets and manual timekeeping, leading to delays and payroll errors.

After integrating Rhumbix:

Payroll processing time was reduced substantially.

Daily reporting replaced bi-weekly cycles , providing near real-time insights.

, providing near real-time insights. Change order processing accelerated, increasing revenue capture and reducing disputes.

These kinds of productivity gains are amplified when field data flows directly into platforms like Autodesk Construction Cloud, where project managers and execs can act on insights immediately.

What to Expect at Autodesk University 2025

Rhumbix will be live at Autodesk University 2025 this September, showcasing its latest integrations and workflow standardization tools for contractors. Attendees will get hands-on demos, case study overviews, and access to construction tech experts ready to help you optimize your field operations.

Visit the Rhumbix Booth IA-251 to:

See how real-time data from Rhumbix flows into Autodesk Construction Cloud

Explore preconfigured workflows for timekeeping, T&M, safety, and production tracking

Learn how to improve compliance with labor laws and prevailing wage rules

Discover how integration can simplify your tech stack while improving performance



Whether you’re a VDC leader, project manager, or IT decision-maker supporting field workflows, AU 2025 is the place to explore how connected construction tech drives better project outcomes.

A Foundation for Standardization

Rhumbix isn’t just another field tool, it’s a platform built around workflow standardization. Its ability to capture structured field data and connect that data with tools like Autodesk makes it ideal for:

Timekeeping & attendance

Production tracking & daily logs

T&M/change order documentation

Safety, health, and environmental reporting



With configurable templates, API accessibility, and robust compliance tools, Rhumbix empowers teams to follow consistent reporting processes, reducing field admin time and increasing visibility across every jobsite.

Read: Standardizing Construction Workflows with Rhumbix

ROI: What Contractors Stand to Gain

Investing in integrated field workflows is more than a tech upgrade—it’s a business decision with measurable ROI. According to McKinsey, connected construction tech can increase productivity by up to 20% and reduce project costs by as much as 10% (source).

With Rhumbix and Autodesk:

Eliminate paperwork → Save 2–4 hours per week per foreman

→ Save 2–4 hours per week per foreman Fewer payroll errors → Reduce corrections and admin burden

→ Reduce corrections and admin burden Faster billing → Expedite approvals for T&M and change orders

→ Expedite approvals for T&M and change orders Better job costing → Gain accurate cost insights in real-time

→ Gain accurate cost insights in real-time Improved compliance → Automate documentation for audits and union reporting



Ready to Connect Field & Office?

Construction can’t wait on lagging reports, lost timecards, or disconnected systems. The Rhumbix + Autodesk integration provides a streamlined, standardized, and scalable solution for contractors looking to boost productivity and reduce risk.

Join us at AU 2025 and see how you can:

Close the gap between field and office

Make better decisions with better data

Deliver projects faster—with fewer surprises

Book a meeting with Rhumbix at AU 2025