Measuring Construction Project Success

Health and Safety: First and foremost, did our friends, colleagues and workers experience incidents or injuries while on the jobsite. At Rhumbix we believe productive projects are safe projects, and vice versa, so planning for project success will always rely on effective health, safety, and environmental management program. All incidents and accidents are preventable, and appropriate safety management techniques and practices form the foundation upon which project success is built.

Budgeting and Forecasting: Construction involves so many moving parts that delivering projects at or under budget will always be a challenge. Cost is obviously a major resource constraint when procuring and executing construction, but at Rhumbix we believe that value delivered to the customer is a better metric for measuring price than simply the lowest cost. The lowest bid is rarely the best price for the owner, and often masks a significant risk that costs will rise. Contractors often bid on work knowing that design changes will enable the price to grow as the project scope is more clearly defined.

At Rhumbix we believe that value delivered to the customer is a better metric for measuring price than simply the lowest cost.

Construction is such a dynamic process that changes in scope are difficult to avoid, which is why real-time visibility and a transparent understanding of site operations go a long way towards identifying the true factors impacting project cost performance, and enabling more insightful and intelligent decisions that support budgeting and forecasting efforts.

Planning: Effective planning is without doubt the most important control tool for construction. Scheduling and cost management support project execution, and planning get them built. Planning is, however, complicated by the use of different systems and processes. High-level milestone schedules and management or control schedules exist in programs like Primavera, however more detailed look ahead and weekly work plans are often developed in Excel or on Post-it notes in pull planning sessions. Disconnects between schedules and plans, and offices and the field all complicate the development, distribution, consumption, and feedback into construction planning.

Rhumbix facilitates the sharing of information between developers of the plan, and the people that actually have to use them by creating a feedback loop from foremen in the field to planners and supervisors. Assuring that plans reflect the reality of what can be built, and what is actually getting built is key to effective project planning.

Productivity: Efficient use of resources is key to productive construction, yet there is a myriad of factors that can hinder productivity. From incorrect or missing materials to design clashes, broken equipment to unexpected weather, obstacles for work crews exist around every corner.

Construction is all about getting the right people and materials to the right place at the right time, and effective communication plays a big role in making this happen.

At Rhumbix, we know we don’t have all the answers, but the craftsmen at the work face probably do. Construction is all about getting the right people and materials to the right place at the right time, and effective communication plays a big role in making this happen. Rhumbix provides a means for project stakeholders to communicate issues impacting productivity like never before. We’ve built customized workflows and processes that aid in the identification of changing conditions and allow them to be recorded and quantified so meaningful action can be taken.