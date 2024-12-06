meetrhumbix in Denver: 1 Week, 3 Events

Rhumbix is coming to the Denver area the first week of August, and we’d love to meet with you while we’re in town.

Rhumbix CEO and co-Founder, Zach Scheel, and Field CTO, Kevin Soohoo, will be participating in three different events in the Mile High City on August 1st ~ 4th. Read on for further details and click through to sign-up for the event that suits your schedule and interest.

Society for Construction Solutions (SCS) – Denver Chapter Kick-Off, August 1st

Peter Vitale of stok, Jason Barber of Dynalectric Colorado, and Zach Scheel will all be speaking at the kick-off event of the new Denver Chapter of SCS. Zach will be sharing his perspective on how data is driving the future of construction along with fresh stories from customers using Rhumbix in the field.

Hosted at Tradecraft Industries, the event will get started with a happy hour from 5-6:30pm, followed by the speakers, and a time for Q&A. Dinner will also be provided by Freddy’s Food Truck afterwards.

The SCS is a networking organization for industry professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and researchers. The group exists to provide a forum for exposure, feedback and support to vendors developing hardware and software solutions for the construction industry. They host local chapter meetings all over the U.S. and globally on a regular basis.

Visit the event page to register and learn more. There is no charge to attend.

Open Integration Summit, August 2nd

The Open Integration (OI) Summit is a one-day event that brings together a group of design and construction professionals to solve the digital RFI (Request for Information) dilemma.

The morning portion of the Summit will be dedicated to debating current challenges and future opportunities related to digital RFI collaboration, while the afternoon breakouts take a more tactical approach with real-world recommendations and examples.

RFIs are a necessary but contentious issue in construction, and Zach is just one of the many construction professionals and technologists participating in the discussions. Check out the event page for the full list of subject matter experts.

The Open Integration Summit is hosted by the Construction Progress Coalition (CPCoalition) in partnership with the Construction Open Software Alliance (COSA).

You can apply on their event page to join the Alliance and attend the event. Membership will also get you access to the wealth of resources developed by the CPCoalition and COSA.

AGC IT Forum, August 3rd ~ 4th

Kevin Soohoo, our Field CTO, will be at the AGC IT Forum August 3rd and 4th. This will be the first time the Forum will be held in Denver, and over 350 people are expected to attend. The theme of the Forum is Construction Transformation: Driving IT Innovation and features a variety of keynote speakers, panel discussions, demos, and interactive sessions.

Kevin will be participating on a panel with other construction professionals called, “Who’s the Boss?” The discussion will explore how to accelerate technology initiatives in your organization through cross-functional collaboration.

While CIO’s ultimately facilitate the push for new technology, they should not be the only ones driving new initiatives within construction firms. Companies need to form cross-functional innovation teams with representatives from the C-Suite to the field to keep business priorities in focus. The panelists will be sharing best practices from their first-hand experience leading new technology adoption within organizations.

Visit the event website to explore the full agenda. Registration is still open, with special pricing for AGC members.

[UPDATE] Mark you calendars for 2pm PDT, August 8th for a free webinar, Increasing Labor Productivity with Data. We’ll be delving more into this topic next week on the blog, so make sure you subscribe.