New Rhumbix Field Forms User Interface Upgrades

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix is rolling out upgrades to the Field Forms Web User Interface (UI), and we want to fill you in on the details.
All Rhumbix Field Forms users.
i.e., Now “covid 19” would properly be displayed as “COVID-19”
These web upgrades will be effective on 10/4/21. Users will have the option to switch back to the classic User Interface until early 2022.
The upgrade will be visible on your web-based Rhumbix Field Forms dashboard. Users will have the option to switch to the classic User Interface until early 2022.
Mobile Field Forms UI upgrades will be available at a later date.
Our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible user experience combined with client feedback has led us to upgrade the Field Forms dashboard to serve our users better.
If you use Field Forms for your fieldwork, we encourage you to let us know how you like the new upgrades. Feel free to email us with any questions at support@rhumbix.com or give us a call at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249).