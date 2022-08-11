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New Rhumbix Field Forms User Interface Upgrades

RhumbixAugust 11, 2022 • 2 min read

Rhumbix is rolling out upgrades to the Field Forms Web User Interface (UI), and we want to fill you in on the details. 

 

Who does this affect?

 

All Rhumbix Field Forms users. 

 

What is included in the upgrade?

 

  1. This upgrade resolves the issues around the field names not correctly displaying proper capitalization and punctuation.

i.e., Now “covid 19” would properly be displayed as “COVID-19”

 

  1. New Live Form Validation. Previously users would only see their errors highlighted when they went to save the form, and now errors are visible as you go. 

 

  1. The new Hybrid Signature Pad feature allows users to type-to-sign or draw-to-sign. Previously users could only type-to-sign. We have eliminated the pop-up modal and moved the signature pad inline. Users now can remove a signature if they set their field as editable.

Hybrid Signature Pad

  1. The Weather Feature from our mobile platform is now available on our web app. Weather can be updated based on user inputs, and the location comes directly from project information. 

Weather Feature

When will the upgrade take place? 

 

These web upgrades will be effective on 10/4/21. Users will have the option to switch back to the classic User Interface until early 2022.

 

Where can I see the upgrade?

 

The upgrade will be visible on your web-based Rhumbix Field Forms dashboard. Users will have the option to switch to the classic User Interface until early 2022.

 

Mobile Field Forms UI upgrades will be available at a later date. 

 

Why are the upgrades happening?

 

Our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible user experience combined with client feedback has led us to upgrade the Field Forms dashboard to serve our users better.

 

If you use Field Forms for your fieldwork, we encourage you to let us know how you like the new upgrades. Feel free to email us with any questions at support@rhumbix.com or give us a call at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). 

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