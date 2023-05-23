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[ON-DEMAND VIDEO] Overcoming Data Integration Challenges in Construction ERP and Reporting

[ON-DEMAND VIDEO] Overcoming Data Integration Challenges in Construction ERP and Reporting

RhumbixMay 23, 2023 • 1 min read

Explore the latest trends and best practices for successful data integration in construction.

Taylor Cavanagh, Director of Client Transformation at Aedo, and Technical Service Consultant at Rhumbix, Todd Elrod, will provide insights into how you can streamline your workflows and improve productivity by integrating your software stack.

In this webinar discussion, our panel will share key insights and strategies on:

  • Overcoming challenges created by disconnected systems
  • Designing integrations strategy to ensure reporting success
  • Questions to ask when evaluating new technologies

Watch how Rhumbix solves these pain points and more!

This short webinar will take you through common integration challenges to show how Rhumbix can benefit your construction business. To learn more about the key benefits of a connected system, access our on-demand webinar here.

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