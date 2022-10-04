[ON-DEMAND VIDEO] Simplify Out-of-Scope Tracking & Approvals

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Learn how digital time and materials tracking drives stronger visibility and faster approvals.
Fast-track your decision-making with our informative and straightforward video guide. With Rhumbix Guest Mode, you can centralize your reporting dashboards and simplify and connect your out-of-scope approval process, providing complete visibility into ticket approval status across all your projects and teams.
Learn how Rhumbix can help:
“Having a solution like Rhumbix that works exactly how we need it has been incredible. Our feedback about features and innovations has been well received, and we continue to see enhancements that improve our processes.” – MALLORY GURTZ | COO, Gurtz Electric Co.
This webinar is for you if you have these common pain points:
Watch how Rhumbix solves these pain points and more!
Subcontractors can now receive time and materials approvals without tracking down your GC in the field or having them directly sign up for Rhumbix. Easily share time and materials forms from the Rhumbix platform with your partners, and have them verify and approve from virtually any location.
This short webinar will take you through an out-of-scope approval demo to show how Rhumbix can benefit your construction business. To learn more about spending less time on paperwork, access our on-demand webinar here.