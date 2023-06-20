Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Are you ready to revolutionize your construction operations and achieve greater efficiency? We have an exciting opportunity for you! The on-demand video “Unlocking Efficiencies Across Workflows” is now available for you to watch.
Discover the Rhumbix Time & Resource Management built for Construction. VP of Construction Innovation, Guy Skillett, shares the significant challenges facing contractors and how Rhumbix helps by delivering easy-to-use, powerful tools built for the field. From consolidating field reporting to enabling contractors to build workflows around their unique requirements, Guy explains how Rhumbix can drastically change the way construction teams capture, manage, and build insights around their field data.
By watching this on-demand video, you will gain valuable insights into:
-Simplifying field data capture and reporting processes
-Managing resources efficiently to optimize productivity
-Building customized workflows that align with your specific needs
-Leveraging data to gain actionable insights for improved decision-making
Don’t miss this opportunity to discover how Rhumbix can revolutionize your construction operations! Watch the on-demand video now.
Our dedicated team will assist you if you have any questions or want to explore how Rhumbix can benefit your construction projects. Reach out to us at sales@rhumbix.com.