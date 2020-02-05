Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.10

We are excited to announce v4.10 of our Rhumbix Mobile App! v4.10 will include bug fixes for optimized performance so you can expect smoother workflow on your Mobile platform. Big thank you to our users who reported these anomalies for us to produce a cleaner platform for all of your field data!

SSO for Idaptive

In addition to signing into your Rhumbix App with your login email/password combination and with Microsoft Single-Sign-On (SSO) credentials, v4.10 will include a new feature to sign in with SSO for Idaptive credentials. Users from companies that have purchased SSO for Idaptive will have the option to log into the Rhumbix App using credentials for their company’s SSO provider. In the screenshot below, you can see the new button added to sign in with Idaptive credentials.

Please note that this login screen may not appear the same for all users. These options only show up if you have purchased the respective SSO options.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!