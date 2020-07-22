Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.20

Our team at Rhumbix has released v4.20 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! v.4.20 contains no major changes but includes bug fixes and backend updates for improved performance.

Mandatory Update

In order to continue entering your Field Data smoothly, users are required to update the Rhumbix Mobile App to v4.20. If you are currently running an out-of-date version of the Mobile App, you will be prompted to access the App Store (or Google Play for Android users) to update to v4.20. You can also follow these links to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to update your Mobile App.

Please note you may be prompted to enter your Apple ID or Google credentials to proceed with the update. Be sure to have those handy just in case.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!