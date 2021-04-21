Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.33

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Our team at Rhumbix is happy to announce v4.33 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! v.4.33 contains bug fixes for smoother performance on the app, as well as slight UI improvements to the worker-adjust screen for Time Keeping.
v4.33 Bug Fixes
Worker-Adjust Screen for TK
In v4.33, we have made a slight update to the worker-adjust screen when entering in hours. After pressing on the boxes next to ST, OT, and DT, the cost code and hour type will show in the sub-bar above the time picker, as shown in the gif below.
This update helps ensure Foremen are selecting the correct time for their workers. Please note that all workflows for timekeeping remain the same and have not been changed with this update.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!