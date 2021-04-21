Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.33

Our team at Rhumbix is happy to announce v4.33 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! v.4.33 contains bug fixes for smoother performance on the app, as well as slight UI improvements to the worker-adjust screen for Time Keeping.

v4.33 Bug Fixes

Users have reported that their employee lists were no longer populating in alphabetical order. After further research, we found that some other lists in the app, such as materials and projects, also weren’t showing in alphabetical order. In this release, we have resolved the issue and all lists should now be displaying all options in alphabetical order.

Field Form Users also reported that images uploaded via the web-app were showing up on mobile with a grey square. We have resolved this issue as well so now all images should populate in the mobile app, regardless of whether they were uploaded via web or mobile.

Foremen were having trouble creating their accounts through the mobile app as well. Users would experience a glitch after going through the create account workflow where they would be redirected to the login page once reaching the last step of the process. We have resolved this issue so now Foremen will be sent to the main landing page of the Rhumbix mobile app.

Worker-Adjust Screen for TK

In v4.33, we have made a slight update to the worker-adjust screen when entering in hours. After pressing on the boxes next to ST, OT, and DT, the cost code and hour type will show in the sub-bar above the time picker, as shown in the gif below.

This update helps ensure Foremen are selecting the correct time for their workers. Please note that all workflows for timekeeping remain the same and have not been changed with this update.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!