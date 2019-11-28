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Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.7

RhumbixNovember 28, 2019 • 2 min read

We are happy to announce v4.7 of our Rhumbix App will soon be available on iOS and Android OS! We are currently expecting this update to be released in the next couple of days. In addition to bug fixes for optimized performance, v4.7 will include a new feature to import labor data from Time Cards into T&M Forms! v4.7 will also include a new search and filter feature for your Field Forms, giving users more visibility and access to their data.

Timekeeping to T&M Data Share

If you are already entering in data onto your Time Cards, why repeat the process to enter the same data onto your T&M Forms? Rhumbix has a solution for this with our newest feature: Importing Time Card Data to T&M Tracking. When you’re ready to create a new T&M Form in v4.7,  you’ll see a new button, “Import From,” at the top of the page.

By pressing “Import From,” you’ll be directed to a new page that holds all Time Card data. Simply select a time card from the list and press “Import.”  The labor data will carry over to the T&M Form.

For more information, including step-by-step instructions, please see our Support Center.

Here at Rhumbix, we’re all about saving you time and headache by giving you more control and power over your data. We are confident that this new feature will allow for a more efficient and streamlined workflow!

Search and Filter Field Forms

Looking up specific information within a plethora of T&M Forms can be a challenging task, so we implemented a smarter way to pull data! On the Field Forms page in the App, you will now see a new search bar at the top of the page. Here, you can search and filter by form name/number, project, and status. Our intuitive system will search through your Field Form database to find those key data points, giving you more access to your data when you need it.

Visit the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to make sure you have the latest version of our app. We recommend turning on Automatic Updates on your iOS or Android mobile device to save you time.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!

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