Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.87

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We are excited to announce a greatly-requested update to the Rhumbix application in Web v3.87, which includes bug fixes and the ability for a General Contractor to receive a Daily Summary Email for field forms their subcontractors have submitted. This feature was previously available to all subcontractors and is now available to General Contractors as well.
Field Form Daily Summary Email
General Contractors that have subcontractors submitting Field Forms – which include T&M, Daily Reports, and other Custom Forms – can now receive a Daily Summary Email. By opting in, you will receive a daily email with a list of field forms that are new or have changed status.
To turn this functionality on:
Updates to Project Team Members
Within the Project Team Members page, we added a new column titled ‘Employee’, which contains the employee’s first and last name. We also removed the ability to add a new employee to Rhumbix by clicking “Add Row” under Project Team Members.
There are now two ways to add someone to Project Team Members:
If you need to change the contents of an employee’s record, you will need to do so from the Company Team Members page.
Updates to Equipment
Within the Project Equipment page, we added a new column titled ‘Equipment’, which contains the name of the piece of Equipment.
There are now two ways to add Equipment to your project:
If you need to change the details of a piece of Equipment, you will need to do so from the Company Equipment page.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!