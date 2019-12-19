Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.87

We are excited to announce a greatly-requested update to the Rhumbix application in Web v3.87, which includes bug fixes and the ability for a General Contractor to receive a Daily Summary Email for field forms their subcontractors have submitted. This feature was previously available to all subcontractors and is now available to General Contractors as well.

Field Form Daily Summary Email

General Contractors that have subcontractors submitting Field Forms – which include T&M, Daily Reports, and other Custom Forms – can now receive a Daily Summary Email. By opting in, you will receive a daily email with a list of field forms that are new or have changed status.

To turn this functionality on:

Click on your username in the upper left corner of the web app Select “Daily Summary Email” from the drop-down Click the box for “Opt-In” You’ll then receive emails like the one below each morning

Updates to Project Team Members

Within the Project Team Members page, we added a new column titled ‘Employee’, which contains the employee’s first and last name. We also removed the ability to add a new employee to Rhumbix by clicking “Add Row” under Project Team Members.

There are now two ways to add someone to Project Team Members:



You can upload a .csv template to add a list of team members. Click “Add Row”, double click into the open cell in the “Employee” column, search/scroll for an existing employee and select them from the drop-down list. Please note that in order for an employee to populate, they will already need to exist in the Company Team Members.

If you need to change the contents of an employee’s record, you will need to do so from the Company Team Members page.

Updates to Equipment

Within the Project Equipment page, we added a new column titled ‘Equipment’, which contains the name of the piece of Equipment.

There are now two ways to add Equipment to your project:



You can upload a .csv to add a list of new equipment. Click “Add Row”, double click into the open cell in the “Equipment” column, search/scroll for an existing piece of Equipment and select it from the drop-down list. Please note that in order for that piece of Equipment to populate, it will already need to exist in the Company Equipment page.

If you need to change the details of a piece of Equipment, you will need to do so from the Company Equipment page.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!