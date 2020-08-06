Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.103

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We’re happy to announce v3.103 of our Rhumbix Web App! v3.103 contains no major changes but includes bug fixes and backend updates for improved performance.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!