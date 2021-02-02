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Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.115

RhumbixFebruary 02, 2021 • 2 min read

Rhumbix has released v3.115 of the Web-App! v3.115 contains a new bundling feature for our Field Form users.

Bundles and Cover Sheets

In v3.115, Field Form users are now able to pull multiple Field Forms into one document with our new Bundles and Cover Sheets feature! Your Bundles will also come with a Cover Sheet that aggregates and surfaces data from all Field Forms included in the Bundle. Bundles and Cover Sheets are available for all Field Forms so users can pull their Field Forms into one document instead of sending multiple Forms at a time.

This is an exciting feature with many use cases. For example, if you want to pull together a report of all Daily Construction Reports in a week, this can be done easily through Bundles and Cover Sheets. Alternatively, if you have T&M Forms and want to pull all forms that share the same GC Reference number, you can do that as well. 

For more information about Bundles and Cover Sheets, please visit our Support Center. If you are interested in this feature, please contact your Account Executive.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!

 

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