Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.129

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix has released v3.129 of the Web-App! In addition to bug fixes, v3.129 brings the release of our new Production Dashboard.
Production Dashboard
We’re excited to announce our new Production Dashboard for our Production Tracking customers! This page previously lived in the Beta Dashboards tab, but we are now moving this out of Beta and into our Time Cards tab.
The Production Dashboard is a great way to keep track of your job progress and view how productive your team is with each cost code over a period of time. Users can also enter Production Data on this page, as well as True-Up existing data for their cost codes. All data on this page can be exported too via CSV and Excel. We’re confident the Production Dashboard will be a hit!
Support Resources and Training Video will be available shortly.
Bug Fixes
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!