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Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.129

RhumbixAugust 03, 2021 • 2 min read

Rhumbix has released v3.129 of the Web-App! In addition to bug fixes, v3.129 brings the release of our new Production Dashboard.

Production Dashboard

We’re excited to announce our new Production Dashboard for our Production Tracking customers! This page previously lived in the Beta Dashboards tab, but we are now moving this out of Beta and into our Time Cards tab.

Our new Production Dashboard can be found under Time Cards in the main menu.

The Production Dashboard is a great way to keep track of your job progress and view how productive your team is with each cost code over a period of time. Users can also enter Production Data on this page, as well as True-Up existing data for their cost codes. All data on this page can be exported too via CSV and Excel. We’re confident the Production Dashboard will be a hit!

Support Resources and Training Video will be available shortly.

Bug Fixes

  • Some users reported an issue with saving Daily Health Assessment forms. After some investigation, our team found that the root issue has to do with new form validation. Our team has resolved this issue and fixed our Health Assessment schemas, which will allow users to proceed with their Health Assessment forms as normal.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!

 

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