Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.134

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix has released v3.134 of the Web App! While there are no new features, v3.134 includes bug fixes, backend updates, and user interface enhancements for smoother performance.
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