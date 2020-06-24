Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.99

Our team at Rhumbix has been hard at work to release v3.99 of the Web-App! v3.99 brings a new update to the right rail that ensures smoother workflow for our users.

Persistent Filters

In v3.99, filters set in the right rail will be cached and stored to make viewing your field data more efficient. In the past, refreshing the page would clear all filters and force users to reset and reapply their filters. Moving forward from v3.99, refreshing the page will not clear your filters as it stores the configuration to your cache (the data stored and saved in your browser), and your filters will stay applied so you don’t have to reset them. This will save you time and prevent you from performing repetitive work to pull the same data. The only thing you have to do is click apply to set your filters and Rhumbix will take care of the rest.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!