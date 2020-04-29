Rhumbix Receives SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Attestation

Independent Audit Verifies Rhumbix’s Internal Controls and Processes

San Francisco, CA – November 2019 – Rhumbix, the field data company for construction, today announced that it has completed its SOC 1 Type II and 2 Type II audits. These attestations provide evidence that Rhumbix has a strong commitment to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of Rhumbix’s controls that may affect its clients’ financial statements. SOC 1 Type II is a reporting on the controls at a service organization that was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This report is in compliance with the SSAE 18 auditing standards and focuses on the controls of a service organization that are relevant to an audit of a user entity’s financial statements. The standard demonstrates that an organization has adequate controls and processes in place. The SOC 1 Type II audit report includes Rhumbix’s description of controls as well as the detailed testing of its controls over a minimum six-month period.

SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a service organization’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice’s service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Rhumbix’s controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

“Trust and Transparency is a core Rhumbix value. As a leading provider of construction technology, it is important for us to provide SOC 1 and SOC 2 reporting for our customers and ensure we continue to build and architecture future Rhumbix products with the highest standards,” said VP of Development Forest Junod.

“Many of Rhumbix’s clients rely on them to protect company information,” said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. “As a result, Rhumbix has implemented best-practice controls demanded by their customers to address information security and compliance risks. Our third-party opinion validates these controls, and the tests we perform provide assurance regarding the managed solutions provided by Rhumbix.”

About Rhumbix

Rhumbix’s field-first platform simplifies project reporting, enabling users to easily capture and connect vital field data with the teams and planning tools that impact project outcomes. Their Field Intelligence Platform™ is a cloud-based mobile workforce management solution that collects and digitizes data from previously paper-based workflows. This ensures all project stakeholders have the best data, when they need it, to make better decisions and draw actionable insights setting a standard for the digital age foreman. For more information visit: www.rhumbix.com

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 900 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.