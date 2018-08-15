Technology is the key to competing in the construction industry.

If you haven’t embraced apps, software, and more to run your business, hop on board to stay ahead of the curve.

The days of making notes on paper and tracking business on a written ledger are over. Wearing simple hard hats on the job site is no longer the standard for safety.

Take a look at some of the top construction industry trends of 2018.

Project Management Software

When juggling projects in varying stages of development, it’s important to track every aspect of each job from start to finish.

More construction companies today understand the importance of letting a software tool manage every step along the way.

With today’s construction workforces spread out between job sites and offices, it’s critical to access timelines and deliverables from anywhere using digital technology.

Project management software also gives you the insight to analyze employee productivity and project efficiency. Quickly see where you are losing money or reallocate resources where needed most.

It’s not new construction technology. But it’s technology that takes your construction business to the next level.

Send in the Drones

Drones aren’t only for fun or sci-fi anymore.

Using drones as part of your construction business gives you an edge over companies who have not yet embraced this technology.

Drones are an inexpensive way to survey job sites, monitor production, and help your clients visualize progress.

Use drones for inspecting hard-to-reach places or do a virtual inspection from another location. Cover more ground in a day with this airborne help.

Add security with a drone on your job site. Drones report back in real-time. Prevent theft of materials and vandalism with an extra set of eyes overhead.

Smart Buildings

The latest building marketability standard goes beyond being “green”.

Green (or LEED) certified buildings are still active and in high demand. But going beyond LEED, Smart Buildings are the latest in top-of-the-line construction technology.

This is no longer the stuff sci-fi movies. Buildings with a “brain” that think on their own (after human programming) are a reality and in high demand.

Smart Buildings automate many functions. Heating and cooling, lighting, security, and more are part of the building’s controlled functions.

Automating many features within the building creates an energy-efficient and sustainable structure.

Building this kind of technology into the building itself is some of the newest construction technology available.

Modeling

We don’t mean modeling on the runway.

Using 3-D modeling and imaging for virtual builds and walk-throughs saves time and money.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is the standard operating procedure for many construction companies. This technology allows contributors to participate in a project no matter their physical location.

BIM isn’t just for architects. Early adopters of this concept were architects looking for new ways of creating visuals for buildings in the concept stage.

But it’s not only for creating images of buildings. Any construction project is a great opportunity for imaging and digital collaboration, including highways, offshore, landscape, railroads, and urban planning.

Using this tool also helps factor the construction process and impacts to the areas around the build site.

Get your team on board with BIM and modeling as one of the most effective construction trends.

Safety

With improvements in technology comes improvements in safety.

We mentioned the drones above. Also, use drones for inspecting job sites for potential safety hazards.

But drones are only the tip of the technology iceberg when it comes to safety on construction sites.

Skeletons in Your Construction Closet

Thinking again of sci-fi influence, power-assisted suits (or exoskeletons) add a level of safety for on-site workers.

The goal with these suits is improving the quality of life on the job site. These suits help workers lift heavier objects and work longer with tools while absorbing strain on the body.

Construction is rough on the body. These suits help prevent injury and fatigue for your valuable employees.

Injury Prevention with Wearables

In construction, there are four fatal hazards identified by OSHA. As a contractor, you are familiar with these:

Falls

Struck-by

Electrocution

Caught-in/between

With advances in technology, your workforce stays safer with wearables. These smart pieces include safety vests with sensors, alarms, and locators to help find an employee after a fall.

LED lights on hard hats provide extra lighting and function as a beacon for finding a worker in an emergency.

Smart clothing also impacts the way workers perform throughout the day.

Specially-designed fabrics sense changes in heart rate or body temperature. Early alert systems let someone know if they need a break or should seek medical attention on the job site.

Sensor Your Site

With the latest technology, sensors help keep your work site safe.

Station sensors around your job site to alert for changes in temperature or atmosphere and determine if the air on your worksite is safe for workers.

Mobile Management

While much of your workforce spends time on a building site, your office manager and executives need an office for their roles.

However, more businesses are getting out of the office. Construction business operations are no exception.

Mobile technology allows project management, conference calls, and changes to plans from anywhere.

Project Management Software is run from apps on phones or tablets. Your team in the field communicates with teams in the office without needing a phone line or wired data connection.

Convenience meets construction from start to finish of a project.

Construction Industry Trends Toward Technology

These are just a few of the latest construction industry trends when it comes to technology.

Technology in construction changes fast. Do your research and invest in proven technologies with potential to benefit your business long-term.

Our company is proud to be on the cutting edge of efficiencies in managing employees and keeping your workforce safe and efficient.

We put your workers first.

Contact us to learn how our software benefits your construction business. From foremen to executives, our products connect your team and help you complete each project on time, on budget, and safely.