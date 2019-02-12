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T&M Updates | Web 3.69

RhumbixFebruary 12, 2019 • 1 min read

We’re adding some exciting improvements to the T&M product with a web update going out this week. These improvements allow easier review of your T&M ticket summary with an updated dashboard along with the ability for subcontractors to edit T&M tickets.

The improved dashboard adds several columns as well as grouping options to help you review T&M work. The new table columns include the ticket description, total hours and total cost. The grouping options let you sort tickets by GC ref #, created by, work status, tag status, GC verified, and company. See below for a screenshot of the new layout and the grouping options.

The subcontractor editing capabilities are accessible from the ticket view. To get there to go to Field Forms -> T&M Tracking. Choose the ticket you wish to edit and click View, once the ticket opens click Edit. In the edit mode, you can add new labor, equipment, and materials by clicking the Add Row button at the top of each section. Edit an entry by clicking into the cell you wish to edit and enter the new value. Note that you cannot edit the Total column, to edit the total price either change the number of units/hours or the per unit/hour price. Finally, delete an entry by clicking the red button in the right-most column.

Please feel free to reach out with any questions.

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