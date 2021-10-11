[WEBINAR] Timekeeping and Payroll: Spend Less Time on Paperwork

Timekeeping and Payroll: Spend Less Time on Paperwork

Date: Tuesday, October 26th, 2021

Time: 11 AM PT/ 2 PM ET

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Keeping track of paper timecards and manual reporting is stressful and takes nearly 90% longer than using a digital solution. On top of that, it creates unnecessary back and forth between payroll and the field to ensure accurate timecards.

Rhumbix digitizes field paperwork and provides real-time data, reducing your payroll processing time by up to 20 hours per week.

“Moving to Rhumbix has been so nice! Our ask of the crew and foremen is the same: submit your time. Yet, now instead of submitting on paper tickets or Excel, they just use Rhumbix. This eliminates any previous excuses of no computer or no connectivity to fill out and turn in their timesheets. Now, everyone in the field can use Rhumbix anywhere with just a smartphone. It takes them the same amount of time, allows daily tracking instead of weekly, and cuts out paper T&M tickets that are easy to lose.” – MALLORY GURTZ, COO, Gurtz Electric Co.

In this webinar, you will learn a better way to manage timekeeping and payroll.

Make better decisions faster: Use built-in cost code status and labor distribution reports to improve productivity.

Collect real-time field data: No more late or inaccurate timecards forcing you to triple-check all the data.

Ready-built integrations: Designed to work with industry-leading construction ERP and accounting tools to deliver the data you need to keep payroll on schedule.

Ask your timekeeping and payroll questions during our Q&A with construction expert, Nick Ridge of Rhumbix.

Can’t make the webinar? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the recording.

“Our requirements when evaluating solutions were ease of operation and reliability. We require something that is user-friendly for the field staff. Essentially, the goal was to find the right fit solution at a reasonable cost. That’s what led me to choose Rhumbix. I knew we’d have just what we needed now to meet our needs, but I could see how Rhumbix would grow with us and meet our needs as they changed.” – CINDY ODDEN, Bookkeeper, Glen Fern Construction

Meet the Speaker

Nick Ridge, Business Development Manager @ Rhumbix

Nick joined Rhumbix in February 2018 after working in business development for Equinox Group. Currently, he serves as Rhumbix’s Business Development Manager with years of construction industry expertise.

Often the first point of contact for potential clients, Nick is passionate about helping customers learn about construction technology solutions to help their companies perform better. When he’s not connecting today’s builders with construction tech, he enjoys surfing and staying active throughout the year.

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