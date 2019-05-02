Why Data–Not Documents–Is Your Key to Digitization at the Jobsite

We’re guessing that your current manual process is paper-based, requiring supervisors and other personnel to use manual data collection methods, including phone calls, text messages, and paper timecards, to submit time on a weekly basis for payroll. Of course, managing this data manually wastes valuable man-hours and is prone to human error.

Paper, email, texts, and forms create a fractured view of what’s going on from day-to-day on your project. And it becomes difficult to quickly understand what is the most updated version of the information. Every minute spent trying to figure out what’s going on is precious time wasted. Consider too, the likelihood of lost paper as a daily reality, and you have the recipe for a disaster in the making—or at a minimum—a project fraught with overruns and missed expectations.

Perhaps though, your team has taken things up a notch. Maybe you’re now inputting field-level data into static PDFs. That’s better, of course, but this isn’t digitizing your project or process.

We’ll always have paperwork to do in construction, that’s the nature of the industry. However, it doesn’t have to be the most painful part of your week. With the right technology, T&M tracking, timekeeping, and production tracking pains become reduced. Creating a collaborative process between the project manager, foreman, timekeeper, accounting professionals, and payroll in its wake. Collecting data not documents increases accuracy, reduces duplicate entry, and provides for greater transparency.

Shift from a document-centered approach to a data-centric process. When Foremen collect data at the source accuracy goes up, and that data can be used to populate any number of documents. They’ll also have access to real-time feedback on their performance right from their devices, allowing them to act and improve their work while enjoying a better grasp of the project at hand.

With software that provides a single source of truth, like Rhumbix you’ll be able to identify and analyze data rapidly to make better decisions from anywhere, field or home office. We invite you to read more on this topic and download our white paper: ‘The Data-Driven Journey: How Data is Changing Construction.’ You’ll learn even more about how executives to project managers and foremen, to construction teams are leaving opportunities on the table when they ignore the tools currently available to automate and improve data collection quality.

If you’re ready for a deeper dive and want to discover the right tool for the job, read our NEW free ebook, ‘Data Driven Construction.’ Here, we explore six key considerations for the buying process. (Bonus – you’ll be able to print out the selection criteria worksheet at the end of the book to use in your vendor evaluation process!)