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Worker Profile Images & Better Search | Mobile 3.4

RhumbixMarch 19, 2019 • 1 min read

Rhumbix is happy to announce two improvements to our mobile app. You will see this update in the Google Play Store today and in the Apple App Store later this week. First, we added the ability to add photos of your crew member profiles. Second, we made improvements to the project, cost code, and worker selections.

With the next version of Rhumbix, you can add a photo for a worker that will show up on various mobile and web screens. To add a worker’s photo, follow these steps:

  1. Navigate to Time Card Setup
  2. Go to Select Worker(s)
  3. Click the arrow to the right of a worker’s name
  4. Press the worker avatar
  5. Take a photo or add one from the library

To improve performance for companies with large cost code, worker, and project lists we have added a feature where selected items are floated to the top of the list. This helps save time when foreman review who they selected for their crew and when they need to remove workers from their crew.

Please feel free to reach out with any questions, support@rhumix.com & 855-RHUMBIX.

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