Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Infraday West is a powerful 1-day Forum uniting over 300 senior infrastructure executives. Local, State and Federal authorities will unite with some of the top financiers, consultants, constructors, engineers, and technology innovators to discuss new opportunities and challenges facing the market.
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