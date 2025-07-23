Tips for Contractors to Increase Field Visibility in 2025

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
The pressure to deliver projects on time and within budget has never been higher in modern commercial construction. Many trade contractors and self-performing general contractors are still working without clear field visibility or real-time data to make timely decisions. They manage operations with old tools, manual processes, or broken systems. These issues make it hard to see what is happening on the jobsite – In real-time.
Lost productivity, delays, and expensive rework will hurt your construction firm. Meanwhile, competitors using practical technology and adopting (field and resource management tools) will gain an advantage.
In 2025, the key to staying competitive is clear: improving field visibility and modernizing operations using connected digital solutions.
Despite massive advances in construction tech, many contractors struggle to maintain real-time insight into field activities. The 2024 Construction Technology Report by FMI reveals important information. It states that 54% of contractors believe poor data integration is a significant barrier to using digital tools. Without unified systems, daily reports delay, errors remain unnoticed, and managers can’t respond quickly to emerging problems.
“87% of owners report that their projects are coming under greater scrutiny (KMPG)” to reduce waste, rework, and inefficiency. Most of these issues arise from not having real-time visibility into trade labor and production workflows.
Improving field visibility doesn’t just help managers monitor crews—it delivers measurable ROI across every stage of construction:
Contractors often realize they need better visibility in the field. However, many are hesitant to invest. They are also unsure how to introduce new digital tools without disrupting their current operations. The key is to take a phased approach:
Investing in field operations software can yield substantial returns across labor, time, and cost:
A McKinsey report from 2024 states that companies can improve productivity in field work by up to 14% using digital collaboration and mobility tools.
1. Replace Manual Reporting with Digital Timekeeping
Outdated paper timecards and spreadsheets are error-prone and delay payroll processing. Modern construction timekeeping tools let foremen clock in crews using mobile devices with automatic GPS stamping. Supervisors can access labor logs right away.
A recent case study from Gurtz Electric shows that Rhumbix Timekeeping cut payroll processing time by 75%. It now handles almost 80% of payroll electronically.
2. Integrate Daily Reports with Project Dashboards
Integrated platforms provide daily updates on labor, production, and costs. They send this information directly to your project management system. Supervisors get same-day insight into crew progress and job costs.
According to Dodge Data & Analytics, 71% of contractors using integrated solutions improved field-to-office communication.
3. Adopt Mobile-First Field Management Tools
Apps designed for field use allow foremen to log photos, mark up drawings, and track materials from their phones. These tools dramatically reduce the time it takes to document progress or flag changes, improving jobsite accuracy.
Look for platforms that offer:
4. Standardize Field Workflows Across Crews
Inconsistent documentation and varied processes across crews make it challenging to manage multiple job sites. Standardizing daily logs, safety checklists, and timekeeping ensures consistency and compliance.
Our research reports that trade contractors who standardized workflows such as Timekeeping, Production Tracking, T&M, Custom Forms, etc., see better compliance tracking, more profits, better quality, and faster delivery of projects. Learn more today!