7 Ways Construction Management Apps Make Your Life Easier

Modern technology is everywhere and it is making our lives easier in a variety of ways.

The construction industry is no different. There are many construction management apps available that help projects stay on track and flow more smoothly.

The U.S. construction market reaches more than 1.2 billion per year. As you can imagine, in a market like that any method of increasing efficiency and productivity is helpful. Not only can it make your life easier, but also it can save your company a lot of cash.

Check out these ways that construction management apps work to help you!

1. Speeds Up Construction

Time is money. This is true in all job situations and industries. However, in construction, it is perhaps even more important.

Depending on the size of the project, lost revenue from construction delays can run up into the millions of dollars very quickly.

Of course, the weather and other unpredictable factors will always play a role in this. But there are many aspects that you can facilitate and streamline with an efficient construction management app.

Apps like these allow construction managers to stay up to date on everything that happens on a job site in real time. Thus, it makes it simpler for the manager to fix problems as they arise. In many cases, they can even prevent the problems from arising altogether.

2. Facilitates Better Communication

Good construction management apps facilitate better communication for all parties involved.

First, they make it easier for team members to communicate quickly. Fast communication gives your team the ability to work more efficiently and keep the project moving.

Another important piece of the communication puzzle is keeping the owners and other project stakeholders in the loop. Construction projects tend to involve a lot of money.

The people who are paying out that money, understandably, want to know what’s going on. Using a construction management app you can create daily reports and send automated emails. This will keep everyone on the same page quickly and easily.

3. Improves Employee Accountability

Reliable employees can be hard to come by. In an industry like construction, workers often have to be all over the place. They’ll be out on various job sites, picking up materials, running necessary errands, etc.

Construction management apps make it simple to keep employees honest. Features like GPS tracking and mobile timesheets make it easy to keep track of the actual time your employees are working.

This not only saves time and money but also helps to keep your project on track.

4. Ensure Safety Regulations Compliance On-Site

A full 21% of all work-related deaths happened in the construction industry in 2016. Consider that with the fact that only 4% of the workforce is employed in construction. The construction industry obviously has its unfair share of danger.

This means safety regulations-and following them to the letter-are extremely important. Not only are construction deaths and accidents tragic, but they also cost your company a lot of money.

Apps can help you avoid everything altogether by ensuring that your workers are being compliant with safety regulations. You can use them to set up daily inspection checklists. Plus, you can use the app to report in real time about unsafe conditions or observations.

5. Keep More Accurate Documentation

Writing things out on paper isn’t always the most efficient method of capturing information. Sometimes, handwriting is difficult or impossible to read. Other times data can seem inconsistent, or there may be information gaps.

Entering text into a mobile phone eliminates the need to decipher handwritten reports. Plus, having the ability to document everything at the moment addresses data inconsistency and information gaps. Instead of having to remember what they need to write down later, employees can simply enter it in on the spot.

You can also use GPS tracking, time stamps, and signature gathering features on-site. These features help to create a blatant trail for an audit. You can also use the data to keep investors happy. Plus, it serves as evidence if you ever need it in court for a legal dispute.

6. Improves Ability to Manage Equipment

Keeping track of construction equipment for both scheduling and maintenance is very important. Equipment needs to be available and in working condition, as needed to keep your project moving along smoothly.

Mobile solutions make it simple to track equipment use and maintenance. Easily keep track of equipment hours and location with a construction management app.

7. Real-Time Mobile Access

In general, having access to everything in real time is a huge advantage.

Do you need to see the plans? Maybe you need to check a by-law. Or maybe you need to clarify something or check a work order.

All of these things you can do from the palm of your hand with the right construction management app. It’s easy to see how this factor alone speeds up construction and minimizes errors and problems that arise.

You Should Use Construction Management Apps

If you haven’t already begun using construction management apps, you’re already behind. Your competition is taking advantage of these benefits and you aren’t. Eventually, you could fall out of the running.

Take charge of your construction projects and join the wave of the future.

Looking for more information on how these apps work and what you need to get started? Here at Rhumbix, we have the mobile solutions you need to keep your project on track and keep your workers safe and happy.

Feel free to contact us with your questions and we’ll be happy to help.