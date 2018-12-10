A Day in a Life: Change Orders for Electrical, HVAC and Drywall Contractors

Change orders are inevitable. It’s an unavoidable part of the construction industry. There are always modifications or unexpected tasks that pop up throughout a project. And if the project itself is a significant one, change orders might become part of the daily routine. Yet, regardless of project size, the change order process must be managed effectively, to prevent increased costs, project delays, lost revenue, and timely reimbursement.

Specialty subcontractors like drywall, electrical, and HVAC often have numerous out of scope work changes on a day-to-day basis. These changes may require subs borrow or float money as they await reimbursement from the general contractor. Subs tell us they can wait anywhere from a couple weeks to more than 100 days for reimbursement.

Manual, paper-based processes are risky, error-prone and can cripple even the most well-funded project.

What if you could get change orders reviewed and approved by the general contractor in a matter of hours? A digital-based tool such as the Rhumbix mobile app captures all T&M change order work including labor, equipment, and materials. Whether you’re an electrical, HVAC or drywall contractor, you’re assured that your change order tags will be processed in a timely matter. Automating T&M digitizes the data at the source and makes it immediately available so the risk of the data being lost or delayed is reduced. This results in improved reliability and timely processing and payment.